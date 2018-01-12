search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Europe

Ecuador gives citizenship to Julian Assange, seeks 'just' solution with Britain

REUTERS
Published Jan 12, 2018, 4:27 pm IST
Updated Jan 12, 2018, 4:27 pm IST
The British government said earlier on Thursday it had refused a request by Ecuador for Assange to be given diplomatic status.
Assange has been living in the building in Knightsbridge, London since he was granted asylum there in 2012. (Photo: AFP)
 Assange has been living in the building in Knightsbridge, London since he was granted asylum there in 2012. (Photo: AFP)

London: Ecuador has given citizenship to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who has been holed up in the country’s London embassy for over five years, and is seeking a “dignified and just” solution to his situation with Britain.

The British government said earlier on Thursday it had refused a request by Ecuador for Assange to be given diplomatic status as part of the South American country’s efforts to resolve his dilemma.

 

Assange has been living in the building in Knightsbridge, London since he was granted asylum there in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden over rape allegations.

Swedish prosecutors dropped their probe into the allegations but British police said Assange would be arrested for breaching bail conditions if he left the embassy.

Assange, who denies the allegations, feared Sweden would hand him over to the United States to face prosecution over WikiLeaks’ publication of thousands of classified military and diplomatic documents in one of the largest information leaks in US history.

“Ecuador is currently exploring other solutions in dialogue with the UK, like good offices of renowned authorities, other states, or international organizations that could facilitate a just, final and dignified solution for all parties,” Ecuador’s foreign minister Maria Fernanda Espinosa told a press conference.

“There are well-founded fears we have about possible risks to his life and integrity, not necessarily by the UK but by third party states.”

She did not give details on how granting Assange citizenship might help in avoiding his arrest by British police.

For some, Assange is a cyber hero for exposing government abuses of power and championing free speech but to others he is a criminal who has undermined the security of the West by exposing secrets.

“Ecuador knows that the way to resolve this issue is for Julian Assange to leave the embassy to face justice,” said a British Foreign Office spokesman.

The former computer hacker enraged Washington by publishing hundreds of thousands of secret US diplomatic cables that laid bare often highly critical US appraisals of world leaders from Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Saudi royal family.

Tags: wikileaks, julian assange, london embassy
Location: United Kingdom, England, Leeds




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ahead of Centurion Test, Virat Kohli's men visit India House in Johannesburg

Ahead of the second Test in Johannesburg, the Ravi Shastri-coached side visited the India House here, where they met the High Commissioner. (Photo: Twitter / BCCI)
 

Kangana ends rift with Karan with a hug, says he serves poison to guests on his show

Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar on the sets of 'India's Next Superstars.'
 

Citizen Scientists Discover Five-Planet System

Kepler K2-138 System – Artist's Concept ( Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech)
 

Man shares how he fled restaurant without paying on disastrous first Tinder date

It didn’t take long for the guy to realise that the woman was only interested in the meal (Photo: AFP)
 

Markle's half sister begs her for forgiveness, hopes to get invite to royal wedding

53-year-old Grant seems to be oscillating between trying to endear herself to the soon-to-be-royal with whom she has had no communication since 2014, and lashing out at her. (Photo: AP)
 

OnePlus 6 launch date confirmed at CES 2018

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau in an interview with CNET at CES 2018, confirmed that the next flagship will see the light of day sometime late in second quarter of 2018.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Jewels worth 4 million euros stolen from Paris’ Ritz

French media estimated the stolen merchandise as worth at least 4.5 million euros (Representational Image)

NRI shopkeeper beaten to death in UK

(Picture only for Representation purpose)

UK: Indian-origin man punched for refusing to sell cigarette paper to teens, dies

Vijay Patel, 49, was attacked in Mill Hill area of the city on Saturday night and rushed to hospital, where he died of head injuries on Monday. (Photo: Representational)

Russian ex-cop who killed 22 women, now on trial for 59 more murders

Popkov has been nicknamed 'the werewolf' and the 'Angarsk maniac' by Russian media.  (Photo: Representational)

India rejects US solar claim at WTO, explores new defence

India unveiled its national solar programme in 2011, seeking to ease chronic energy shortages in Asia’s third-largest economy without creating pollution. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham