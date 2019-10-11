World Europe 11 Oct 2019 'Shameful, scan ...
World, Europe

'Shameful, scandalous': Outrage over Peter Handke's Nobel win

AFP
Published Oct 11, 2019, 11:16 am IST
Updated Oct 11, 2019, 11:16 am IST
Emir Suljagic, a survivor of the massacre of more than 8,000 Muslim males from Srebrenica by Serbs, echoed him.
Austrian writer Peter Handke's Nobel literature prize win on Thursday sparked outrage in Albania, Bosnia and Kosovo, where he is widely seen as an admirer of late Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic. (Photo: AFP)
 Austrian writer Peter Handke's Nobel literature prize win on Thursday sparked outrage in Albania, Bosnia and Kosovo, where he is widely seen as an admirer of late Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic. (Photo: AFP)

Belgrade: Austrian writer Peter Handke's Nobel literature prize win on Thursday sparked outrage in Albania, Bosnia and Kosovo, where he is widely seen as an admirer of late Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic.

In the 1990s, Handke emerged as a vocal defender of the Serbs during the bloody collapse of the former Yugoslavia, even comparing them to Jews under the Nazis, a remark he later retracted.

 

His 1996 travelogue "A Journey to the Rivers: Justice for Serbia", caused a storm, and in 1999 he returned Germany's prestigious Buechner prize in protest at NATO's bombing of Belgrade.

"Never thought would feel to vomit because of a Nobel Prize," Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama wrote on Twitter.

"Given disgraceful choice made from a moral authority like the Nobel Academy, shame is sealed as a new value. No, we can't become so numb to racism and genocide."

The Muslim member of Bosnia's joint presidency Sefik Dzaferovic labelled the decision to award Handke "scandalous and shameful".

"It is shameful that the Nobel Prize committee easily neglected the fact that Handke was justifying and protecting Slobodan Milosevic and his executors (Bosnian Serb wartime leader) Radovan Karadzic and (his army chief) Ratko Mladic sentenced by a UN court ... for the most severe war crimes including genocide," he said in a statement.

By awarding Handke the Academy's Nobel committee has "completely lost its moral compass", Dzaferovic added.

'Genocide denier'

Bosnian actor Nermin Tulic, who was seriously injured during the 1992-1995 siege of Sarajevo by Bosnian Serb forces, greeted the award by tweeting an emoticon of a smiley vomiting.

Liberal Sarajevo politician Reuf Bajrovic said he could not understand that a jury thought that "Handke is a great writer and that his support to Slobo (Milosevic) and genocide makes part of his work great".

Emir Suljagic, a survivor of the massacre of more than 8,000 Muslim males from Srebrenica by Serbs, echoed him.

"A Milosevic fan and notorious genocide-denier gets Nobel prize in literature ... What a time to be alive," Suljagic, a Sarajevo-based professor of international relations tweeted in English.

The 1995 Srebrenica massacre, the worst atrocity in Europe since World War II, was deemed genocide by international justice.

Friend of Serbs

The reaction was similar in Kosovo, which was devastated by the 1998-1999 war between Serb forces and pro-independence ethnic Albanian guerillas.

"The decision of Nobel Prize brought immense pain to countless victims," Kosovo President Hashim Thaci said on Twitter.

"Milosevic's supporter and denier of Serbian genocide receives the Nobel Literature Prize," the main Koha Ditore newspaper said.

At the 2006 funeral of Milosevic -- who died while on trial for crimes against humanity, and who wanted Handke to testify in his defence -- the writer made a speech in front of thousands of mourners.

Some stood up for Handke, including Nobel-winning compatriot Elfriede Jelinek. But many others, from Susan Sontag to Salman Rushdie, lined up to lambast him.

Serbia newspapers hailed that the Nobel Prize was awarded to a "friend of Serbs" who has been a member of the country's academy of sciences and arts since 2012.

...
Tags: nobel prize, peter handke, author, austrian


Latest From World

The tanker, owned by National Iranian Oil Company, had suffered heavy damage and was leaking oil into the Red Sea some 60 miles from Jeddah, unnamed sources told Iran's Students News Agency ISNA. (Representational Image)

Blast sets Iran oil tanker ablaze near Saudi Arabia port

Zelensky was asked repeatedly about his relations with the Trump administration while speaking to reporters at a news conference that lasted more than 14 hours at a food court in Kiev with rotating groups of reporters. (Photo: File)

'No blackmail' in call with Trump: Ukraine President in 14-hour media address

The development comes ahead of the Financial Action Task Force’s crucial plenary meeting scheduled to be held in Paris from October 12 to October 15. (Photo: File)

Pakistan arrests ‘top four leaders’ of Lashkar-e-Taiba ahead of crucial FATF meeting

The remarks come at a time when tensions between the two South Asian neighbours are at an all-time high. Indian action to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir did not go down well with Pakistan. (Photo: FIle)

Pakistan Army spokesperson defends Rajnath Singh over Shastra Puja row



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jeep offers benefits up to Rs 1.5 lakh on Compass this Diwali

Jeep launched its most-affordable product, the Compass, in 2017 and priced it at Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
 

Now enjoy free food in exchange for plastic waste in Chhattisgarh. Here's how?

The concept of this cafe is that people can get their plastic waste weighed and enjoy a warm meal in return. (Photo: ANI)
 

Now you can buy Tata Tigor EV! prices start from Rs 12.59 lakh

Price of the Tigor EV for fleet operators starts from Rs 9.44 lakh.
 

Andhra: Residents of village in Kurnool fight to show love for deity on Dusshera

Dussehra festival in Devaragatta village of Kurnool district is celebrated in a unique way every year. (Photo: ANI)
 

Detel Marvell review: Marvellous sound meets incredible range

The Detel Marvell employs a simple design. The speaker comes in a near-oval shape, with all the output ends up front, all the control buttons on the, and all the ports behind.
 

Jennifer Aniston recalls how Harvey Weinstein 'bullied' her

Jennifer Aniston. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

'No blackmail' in call with Trump: Ukraine President in 14-hour media address

Zelensky was asked repeatedly about his relations with the Trump administration while speaking to reporters at a news conference that lasted more than 14 hours at a food court in Kiev with rotating groups of reporters. (Photo: File)

Nobel Prize in Literature awarded to Olga Tokarczuk, Peter Handke for 2018 and 2019

Olga Tokarczuk, 57, won the award

Syria operation will be ‘proportionate, responsible’: Turkey tells UN

Turkey told the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday that its military operation in northern Syria would be

British PM Boris Johnson to meet Irish leaders for last-ditch Brexit talks

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Thursday meet his Irish counterpart for last-ditch Brexit talks, with just days left to strike an EU divorce deal and both sides blaming each other for an impasse. (Photo: File)

India-France Defence Dialogue to enhance strategic ties: Rajnath Singh

'This marks a new milestone in the Indo-French strategic partnership and indeed a new high in the bilateral defence cooperation,' Rajnath said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham