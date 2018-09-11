search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Europe

This Indian billionaire is hiring 12 staffers to help daughter study at UK university

PTI
Published Sep 11, 2018, 10:30 am IST
Updated Sep 11, 2018, 10:30 am IST
The girl will have a house manager, 3 housekeepers, gardener, a lady's maid and a butler, along with 3 footmen, private chef and chauffeur.
The staffers will be employed at the family's new luxurious mansion, bought so that the daughter won't have to stay in general student accommodation during the 4 years she spends studying at the University of St Andrew, Scotland. (Photo: Flickr)
 The staffers will be employed at the family's new luxurious mansion, bought so that the daughter won't have to stay in general student accommodation during the 4 years she spends studying at the University of St Andrew, Scotland. (Photo: Flickr)

London: An unnamed Indian billionaire's daughter has been dubbed the "poshest" student in the UK after it was claimed that her family is hiring 12 staff members to help her during her studies at a Scottish university. 

The first-year student at the University of St Andrew on the east coast of Scotland will have a house manager, three housekeepers, a gardener, a lady's maid and a butler on hand to help her, along with three footmen, a private chef and chauffeur, The Sun newspaper reported. 

 

They will be employed at the family's new luxurious mansion, bought so that the daughter won't have to stay in general student accommodation during the four years she spends studying at the leading Scottish university. 

An advert was placed a few months ago looking for "an outgoing, cheerful" maid with an energetic personality to work within the household. 

According to the advert, the maid would be in charge of "waking principal up, liaising with other staff regarding routine and schedule (and) assisting with grooming." The staff will also be responsible for wardrobe management and personal shopping, the job requirement posted by recruitment agency Silver Swan said. 

The butler will be in charge of the student's staff, who will be expected to open doors for her whenever possible, and footmen will serve meals, lay the table and clean. 

The “ultra high net worth (UHNW) family” are described as very formal who want experienced staff, the advert notes in reference to the various roles on offer, which are said to pay around 30,000 pounds a year. 

Tags: university of st andrew, indian billionaire
Location: United Kingdom, England, London




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Twitterati burns Russel Arnold after another sly dig at Virat Kohli's Team India

The commentator who is heavily active on social media stated that the maximum number of Test matches Sri Lanka have lost to England in a series is two, with Virat Kohli and co having lost three so far. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Watch: With first ever mid-air refuelling of Tejas, India joins elite list

The first ever mid-air refuelling of the indigenously developed light combat aircraft Tejas was successfully carried out on Monday, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) said. (Photo: Twitter | @DefenceMinIndia)
 

Aishwarya makes Aaradhya proud by winning Meryl Streep award, Janhvi also honoured

Pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hugging Aaradhya with her trophy at the event, and with Janhvi Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar. (Photos: Instagram)
 

Here are safety tips which can help you survive a mob

Always put some thought to what you are wearing. Comfortable clothing with minimum accessories is best advised (Photo: AFP)
 

Tiny bullet shaped implant may provide relief from long-term back pain

It is meant to treat spinal stenosis which causes narrowing of spinal canal (Photo: AFP)
 

Bible prophecy: First red heifer born in 2,000 years, signals end of days

According to theologies, the Third Temple’s construction – following the destruction of the previous two – heralds the arrival of the Jewish Messiah. (Youtube Screengrab/ The Temple Institute)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Sweden far-right gain leads to uncertainty

Stefan Lofven and Ulf Kristersson

Coin toss decided booker prize winner in 1976

Launched in 1969, the Man Booker Prize in fiction rewards the best novel of the year written in English and published in the United Kingdom. (Facebook/ The Man Booker Prize)

German pop star goes missing at sea

The 33-year-old pop singer, Daniel Kueblboeck, was believed to have jumped off the AIDAluna cruise ship about 200 km north of St Johns, Newfoundland and Labrador, according to the cruise line.

France investigates Paris knife attack, terror motive not suspected so far

The official was not allowed to speak publicly about an ongoing investigation. (Photo: AFP)

UK tourists among 7 injured in Paris knife attack, say police

The incident took place just after 11:00pm (2100 GMT) on the banks of a canal in the northeast of the capital. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham