World Europe 11 Aug 2019 1 hurt after gunman ...
World, Europe

1 hurt after gunman goes on shooting spree at mosque in Norway; suspect held

AFP
Published Aug 11, 2019, 9:21 am IST
Updated Aug 11, 2019, 9:21 am IST
Police were alerted to the shooting at the al-Noor Islamic centre in the Oslo suburb of Baerum shortly after 4 pm (1400 GMT).
A gunman armed with multiple weapons opened fire in a mosque near the Norwegian capital Oslo on Saturday, injuring one person before being overpowered by an elderly worshipper, police and witnesses said. (Photo: AFP)
 A gunman armed with multiple weapons opened fire in a mosque near the Norwegian capital Oslo on Saturday, injuring one person before being overpowered by an elderly worshipper, police and witnesses said. (Photo: AFP)

Oslo: A gunman armed with multiple weapons opened fire in a mosque near the Norwegian capital Oslo on Saturday, injuring one person before being overpowered by an elderly worshipper, police and witnesses said.

A "dead person" linked to the arrested suspect was found in a home in the suburb of Baerum where the mosque attack took place, police said Saturday evening, adding that a press conference would be held at 2100 GMT.

 

The head of the mosque described the assailant as a young white man dressed in black and said he was wearing a helmet and bullet proof vest.

Police were alerted to the shooting at the al-Noor Islamic centre in the Oslo suburb of Baerum shortly after 4 pm (1400 GMT).

Police first reported that the victim had been shot, but later said one person had sustained "minor injuries" and that it was unclear if they were gunshot wounds.

Norway was the scene of one of the worst-ever attacks by a right-wing extremist in July 2011, when 77 people were killed by Anders Behring Breivik.

Police said there was no indication that people other than the "young man" arrested were involved in Saturday's incident.

"It is a Norwegian young man, with a Norwegian background. He lives in the vicinity," Oslo police spokesman Rune Skjold told a press conference on Saturday.

Skjold added that the suspect had been known to police before the incident but could not be described as someone with a "criminal background".

The police bomb squad was later spotted outside an address linked to the suspect, according to media reports.

'Blood on the carpets'

"One of our members has been shot by a white man with a helmet and uniform," Irfan Mushtaq, head of the mosque, told local media.

Mushtaq said that the man had carried multiple weapons, but that he had been subdued by a member of the mosque.

Mushtaq said he had arrived at the scene shortly after being alerted about the gunman, and had gone to the back of the building while waiting for police to arrive.

"Then I see that there are cartridges scattered and blood on the carpets, and I see one of our members is sitting on the perpetrator, covered in blood," Mushtaq told Norwegian newspaper VG.

He said the man who apparently overpowered the shooter was 75 years old and had been reading the Koran after a prayer session.

According to Mushtaq, the mosque had not received any threats ahead of the shooting.

The attack took place on the eve of the Muslim celebration of Eid Al-Adha, marking the end of the Muslim pilgrimage Hajj, and police said they were looking into whether any steps needed to be taken to "improve security".

New Zealand connection?

There has been recent spate of white nationalist attacks in the West, including in the United States and in New Zealand where 51 Muslim worshippers were killed in March in shootings at two mosques in the city of Christchurch.

The al-Noor Islamic centre in Norway shares its name with the worst affected mosque in the New Zealand attacks.

Budstikka said it had contacted the mosque in March after the Christchurch massacre and that officials there had said security would be tightened.

The suspect in the Christchurch killings wrote a hate-filled manifesto in which he said he was influenced by far-right ideologues including the Norwegian mass murderer Breivik.

Breivik, who said he was motivated by his hatred of multiculturalism, detonated a massive bomb in Oslo that killed eight people and then opened fire on a gathering of the Labour Party's youth wing on the island of Utoya, killing another 69 people, most of them teenagers.

Norwegian police said they were aware that the man they had in custody had been active online prior to the shooting.

Broadcaster TV2 reported they had learned the identity of the man and located a post to an online forum from someone using the same name, posted only hours before the attack.

The post seemingly praising the New Zealand attacker and ended with the words "Valhall awaits".

...
Tags: gunman, shoot, injured, police, arrest
Location: Norway, Oslo, Oslo


Latest From World

A month before Jeffrey Epstein's death by apparent suicide in a New York prison, a federal indictment cast light on what prosecutors said was a sprawling network of high school and college students lined up by young recruiters and then forced to satisfy the hedge fund billionaire's insatiable sexual appetite. (Photo: AFP)

‘Little Black Book’: How Jeffrey Epstein built network of victims

Maharaja Ranjit Singh was the leader of the Sikh Empire, which ruled the northwest Indian subcontinent in the early half of the 19th century. (Photo: ANI)

Pak men angry over Article 370 vandalise Maharaja Ranjit Singh's statue in Lahore

Maliki also urged the Security Belt Forces to withdraw from the positions that they have seized during the past few days. (Photo: ANI Representational)

Yemen conflict: Saudi Arabia invites govt, other parties for urgent peace talks

Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told a press conference on Saturday. (Photo: File)

Will move UN Security Council with China’s ‘full support’: Pak on Kashmir



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No picture of politician or political party on relief material: Maha CM

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: NSA Doval on ground zero to assess Kashmir, interacts with locals in Anantnag

The NSA was also seen chiding a child on whether he was happy at schools being closed. (Photo: File)
 

Video: Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit recreate Pehla Pehla Pyaar after 25 years of HAHK

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Priyanka Chopra's film Paani wins National Award; Nick Jonas' reaction is unmissable

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
 

Boring iPhone design allowing Android rivals to destroy Apple

The future is bright for Android! (Photo: Samsung Galaxy Zero concept AndroidLeo)
 

World largest lake Tilicho to be replaced by Nepal's newly-discovered lake

A newly-discovered lake in Nepal is likely to set a new record of being the world's highest lake replacing Tilicho, which is situated at an altitude of 4,919 metres in the Himalayan nation and currently holding the title. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

EU condemns North Korea over latest missile test

Defence officials in Seoul said what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles were fired at daybreak from near the northeastern city of Hamhung, flying 400 kilometres (250 miles) before splashing down in the sea. (Photo: Representational)

5 killed in mysterious rocket test accident in Russia: report

Russia’s state nuclear agency Rosatom said early on Saturday that five of its staff members had been killed in an accident during tests on a military site in northern Russia, the RIA news agency reported. (Representational Image)

'Carried out within Constitution': Russia backs India's J&K move

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia on Saturday endorsed India's move of abrogating Article 370 and bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir, saying the exercise was

UK mulls fast-track visa to attract top scientists

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has instructed the UK Home Office and Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) to start work on the new fast-track route.

3 dead, 44 hospitalised after vehicles collide in Novorossiysk: Russia

(Photo: Representative Image/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham