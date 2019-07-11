Cricket World Cup 2019

3 Iranian boats attempted to 'impede the passage' of British tanker: UK govt

Published Jul 11, 2019, 12:08 pm IST
Updated Jul 11, 2019, 12:08 pm IST
'We are concerned by this action and continue to urge Iranian authorities to de-escalate the situation in the region,' a statement said.
Three Iranian ships attempted to 'impede the passage' of a British oil tanker in Gulf waters, forcing a UK frigate to intervene, the British government said Thursday. (Photo: AFP)
 Three Iranian ships attempted to 'impede the passage' of a British oil tanker in Gulf waters, forcing a UK frigate to intervene, the British government said Thursday. (Photo: AFP)

London: Three Iranian ships attempted to "impede the passage" of a British oil tanker in Gulf waters, forcing a UK frigate to intervene, the British government said Thursday.

"Contrary to international law, three Iranian vessels attempted to impede the passage of a commercial vessel, British Heritage, through the Strait of Hormuz," a British government statement said of the incident, which occurred on Wednesday.

 

"HMS Montrose was forced to position herself between the Iranian vessels and British Heritage and issue verbal warnings to the Iranian vessels, which then turned away. We are concerned by this action and continue to urge the Iranian authorities to de-escalate the situation in the region," the statement said.

