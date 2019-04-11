LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
World Europe 11 Apr 2019 United States seeks ...
World, Europe

United States seeks extradition of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange

REUTERS
Published Apr 11, 2019, 6:13 pm IST
Updated Apr 11, 2019, 6:13 pm IST
The United States has requested the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, British police said.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. (Photo:AP)
 WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. (Photo:AP)

London: The United States has requested the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, British police said, after they arrested him at the Ecuadorean embassy in London on Thursday.

"Julian Assange, 47, has today, Thursday 11 April, been further arrested on behalf of the United States authorities, at 10:53 hrs after his arrival at a central London police station," the police said.

 

"This is an extradition warrant under Section 73 of the Extradition Act. He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court as soon as possible."

...
Tags: julian assange, usa, ecuador embassy, wikileaks
Location: United Kingdom, England, London


Latest From World

In this May 10, 2001, file photo, Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi , left, is greeted by President Omar El-Bashir, center, upon his arrival in Khartoum. (Photo:AP)

Sudan revels as Dictator Omar al-Bashir, is forced out of power

Snowden denounced Ecuador's decision to withdraw asylum from Assange. (Photo:AP)

'Dark moment for press freedom': Edward Snowden reacts to Assange arrest

Assange was arrested at the Ecuador embassy in London after Quito withdrew his asylum. (Photo:AP)

Ecuador President says, 'sovereign right' to terminate Assange asylum

Julian Assange at the Ecuadorian Embassy. (Photo:AP)

All you need to know about Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's stay in Ecuador



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kangana Ranaut feels 'embarrassed' about being compared to Alia Bhatt; read statement

Kangana Ranaut and Alia Bhatt. (Photo: YouTube screengrab)
 

'Dark moment for press freedom': Edward Snowden reacts to Assange arrest

Snowden denounced Ecuador's decision to withdraw asylum from Assange. (Photo:AP)
 

All you need to know about Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's stay in Ecuador

Julian Assange at the Ecuadorian Embassy. (Photo:AP)
 

World's tiniest woman casts her vote in Nagpur

The 25-year old woman who is just 2 feet and 1 inch, turned up to her polling station and exercised her franchise. (Photo: ANI)
 

7 of 10 Indians ready to share personal data in exchange for lower pricing

Seven in every ten consumers in India are willing to share a significant amount of personal data with banks and insurers in exchange for lower pricing.
 

Leaked OnePlus 7 to come with a future-proof feature

The OnePlus 7 Pro features a GM1915 internal model name. (Photo: Weibo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

'Dark moment for press freedom': Edward Snowden reacts to Assange arrest

Snowden denounced Ecuador's decision to withdraw asylum from Assange. (Photo:AP)

All you need to know about Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's stay in Ecuador

Julian Assange at the Ecuadorian Embassy. (Photo:AP)

Wikileaks boss Julian Assange arrested in UK

Assange had originally sought asylum at the embassy after Swedish authorities wanted to quiz him over allegations of sexual assault and rape. (Photo:AP)

Donald Trump laments EU's harsh treatment of Britain over Brexit

Britain received a 'flexible extension' until October 31. (Photo:AP)

Jamal Khashoggi's family denies talks of settlement with Saudi govt

Khashoggi -- a contributor to the Post and a critic of the Saudi government -- was killed and dismembered in October at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul by a team of 15 agents sent from Riyadh. (Photo: AFP | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham