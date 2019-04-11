LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
World Europe 11 Apr 2019 Jallianwalla Bagh Ma ...
World, Europe

Jallianwalla Bagh Massacre: British PM Theresa May 'deeply regrets'

PTI
Published Apr 11, 2019, 12:40 am IST
Updated Apr 11, 2019, 12:40 am IST
The tragedy of Jallianwala Bagh of 1919 is a shameful scar on British Indian history.
British PM Theresa May
 British PM Theresa May

London: Theresa May on Wednesday described the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar as a “shameful scar” on British Indian history but stopped short of a formal apology sought by a cross-section of Parliament in previous debates.

In a statement, marking the 100th anniversary of the massacre, at the start of her weekly Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons, she reiterated the “regret” already expressed by the British government.

 

“The tragedy of Jallianwala Bagh of 1919 is a shameful scar on British Indian history. As Her Majesty the Queen (Elizabeth II) said before visiting Jallianwala Bagh in 1997, it is a distressing example of our past history with India,” she said in her statement.

“We deeply regret what happened and the suffering caused. I am pleased that today the UK-India relationship is one of collaboration, partnership, prosperity and security,” she said.

...
Tags: theresa may, jallianwala bagh massacre


Latest From World

Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan hopes for PM Modi’s return

The British government had released figures stating that 379 innocent people had died while 1,200 were wounded in the brutal tragedy. (Image: file)

Jallianwalla Bagh Massacre: British PM Theresa May 'deeply regrets'

The image reveals the black hole at the center of Messier 87, a massive galaxy in the nearby Virgo galaxy cluster. (Image: tweeted by @ESO)

Astronomers unveil first ever image of black hole

The 51-year-old Frenchman takes over from Tom Enders, who is stepping down after five years leading the France-based group. (Photo:AP)

Airbus appoints new CEO as new era begins for French based airline



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar turns up heat in this summer season; see pics

Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Shocking: 4 live bees found inside Taiwanese woman's eye

This incident has been termed as ‘world’s first’. (Photo: Youtube Screen Grab)
 

Colombian football rocked by allegations girls were sexually abused

Carolina Rozo, 38, disclosed she had fallen into depression after she was personally targeted by an alleged sexual predator, the coach of the women's Under-17 team, Didier Luna. (Photo: AFP)
 

Trump campaign clip taken down by Twitter after Warner Bros complaint

The video in Trump's tweet, captioned as "Make America Great Again", has now been replaced by a message. (Photo:AP)
 

Kohli, Mandhana named as ‘Leading Cricketer in the World’

Kohli, who scored only 134 runs during India’s previous tour of England in 2014, amassed 593 runs in his side’s five-test series last year at an average of over 59 to book his place on the list. (Photo: AP)
 

Kerala girl rides horse to school for 'special' reason; video goes viral

The teen recently took social media by storm after a video of her riding a horse in a school uniform went viral. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Airbus appoints new CEO as new era begins for French based airline

The 51-year-old Frenchman takes over from Tom Enders, who is stepping down after five years leading the France-based group. (Photo:AP)

Indian couple spies on Sikhs, Kashmiris in Germany; charged with espionage

The charges, which can carry up to 10 years' jail in serious cases, were laid on March 28 but only publicised Tuesday by the federal prosecution service in the city of Karlsruhe. (Representational Image)

Theresa May to request Merkel, Macron for Brexit delay

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, welcomes British Prime Minister Theresa May prior to a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin. (Photo:AP)

Israel votes with PM Netanyahu's future still uncertain

Netanyahu has also sought to portray himself as Israel's essential statesman. (Photo:AFP)

Full detail of Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max crash

The Ethiopian Airlines statement suggested the crew left the throttles at take-off power because they intended to continue to climb. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham