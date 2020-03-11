World Europe 11 Mar 2020 Italy enforces sweep ...
World, Europe

Italy enforces sweeping lockdown to avoid becoming virus epicenter after Wuhan

AP
Published Mar 11, 2020, 11:21 am IST
Updated Mar 11, 2020, 11:21 am IST
Infections in Italy topped the 10,000 mark — more than anywhere but China, and the number of deaths from the virus rose Tuesday to 631
A person wearing a respiratory mask as part of precautionary measures against the spread of the new COVID-19 coronavirus, walks across a deserted Piazza del plebiscito in Naples. AFP Photo
 A person wearing a respiratory mask as part of precautionary measures against the spread of the new COVID-19 coronavirus, walks across a deserted Piazza del plebiscito in Naples. AFP Photo

Rome: The boisterous hum of Rome dwindled to a whisper and police patrols kept people apart in cafes as Italy enforced an extraordinary, sweeping lockdown in hopes of not becoming the next epicenter of the spreading coronavirus epidemic now that life in China is edging back to normal.

Infections in Italy topped the 10,000 mark — more than anywhere but China — and the number of deaths from the virus rose Tuesday to 631 from 463 a day earlier, Italian Civil Protection authorities said.

 

Police across the country patrolled cafes to ensure owners kept customers 1 meter (3 feet) apart during daylight hours and then enforced a strict 6 p.m. closure order.

“It’s bad. People are terrorized,” said Massimo Leonardo, who runs a market stall. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

For most, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for a few, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illnesses, including pneumonia. More than 119,000 people have been infected worldwide and over 4,200 have died.

By encouraging many of Italy’s 62 million people to stay home and further drying up what was left of the country’s already battered tourism industry, the lockdown could increase the likelihood of a recession, dealing another blow to reeling global markets.

Italy’s economy, the third-largest of the 19 countries that use the euro currency, relies heavily on industries requiring the physical presence and proximity of workers: tourism, manufacturing, and retail.

Italians shouldn’t leave home unless for work, health care or “necessities” such as grocery shopping, the premier’s office said. Early closures of shops, cafes and restaurants amounted to a seismic restriction in a country that prizes its gastronomy, luxuries and cafe culture.

“I’ll do whatever they tell me to do,” Rome florist Stefano Fulvi said. “If I have to close, I’ll close.”

Italy also found itself increasingly sealed off as other countries sought to keep infections contained.

Malta and Spain announced a ban on air traffic from Italy. British Airways and Air Canada suspended all Italy flights. Austria barred travelers from crossing the border without a medical certificate.

Slovenia closed its border with Italy, and Albania banned Italy air and ferry traffic. Britain, Ireland, Hong Kong and Germany strengthened travel advisories and urged their citizens to leave.

Even the Vatican erected a new barricade at the edge of St. Peter’s Square.

“Get out of northern Italy if you’re there,” said Erik Broegger Rasmussen, head of consular services for Denmark’s foreign ministry.

But in China, the diminishing threat prompted President Xi Jinping to visit the central city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, on Tuesday and declare: “We will certainly defeat this epidemic.”

...
Tags: covid-19, coronavirus outbreak, italy covid-19, italy lockdown


Latest From World

A medical staff member speaks with a patient infected by the COVID-19 coronavirus. AFP Photo

Indonesia reports first fatality from Covid19

Medical staff celebrate after all patients were discharged at a temporary hospital set up to treat people with the COVID-19 coronavirus in Wuhan. AFP Photo

A few companies to resume work in Wuhan, authorities say

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., visits outside a polling location at Warren E. Bow Elementary School in Detroit. AP photo

Sanders suffers major blow as Biden wins Michigan

Empty shelves for hand sanitizers seen at a store in New York City. There are now 20 confirmed coronavirus cases in the cFP)

US goes into shutdown mode to arrest coronavirus spread



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
 

Separate baggage belt at Delhi airport for passengers from coronavirus hit countries

Representational image (PTI)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
 

Data privacy may face threat as US Bill targets online child sex abuse

Civil rights advocates warn that the “backdoor” access that the bill would provide could be exploited by hackers and authoritarian governments. (Photo | Flickr - djandyw.com)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

No drug shortage in Eupore, EU says

A man wearing a respiratory mask as part of precautionary measures against the spread of the new COVID-19 coronavirus, shops at a pharmacy in Rome. AFP Photo

UN informs personnel with travel history to Covid19 hit nations to stay home

Workers wearing protective suits spray disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus at the Gimpo Airport in Seoul, South Korea. AP Photo

Italy put under unprecedented lockdown

People walk in an almost empty St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italyon, March 9, 2020. Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte said he is restricting travel nationwide to try to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. Conte said Monday night a new government decree will require all people in Italy to demonstrate they need to work, have health conditions or other limited legitimate reasons to travel outside their home areas. (AP)

Coronavirus death toll in Italy hits 366

Representational image (AP)

Harry, Meghan to fulfill final royal commitment before Megxit

File photo from Dec.25 2019 shows Britain's Prince William, left, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, second left, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, right, arrive to attend the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England. AP photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham