The Indian Premier League 2020

World Europe 10 Dec 2020 West trying to engag ...
World, Europe

West trying to engage India in 'anti-China games': Russia

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Dec 10, 2020, 10:19 am IST
Updated Dec 10, 2020, 10:19 am IST
Observers point out that the remarks highlight Russia’s unease with India’s growing proximity and strong strategic ties with the US
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. (AP)
 Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. (AP)

New Delhi: The West, led by the United States, is trying to engage India in “anti-China games” through its Indo-Pacific strategies and is also trying to undermine Russia’s close and privileged ties with India, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov has said, in unprecedented remarks that have highlighted both Moscow’s proximity with Beijing and a growing unease over the India-US strategic partnership.

Addressing the Russian International Affairs Council, Mr Lavrov said: “It (the West) is trying to restore the unipolar model of world order. ‘Poles’ like Russia and China are unlikely to be subordinate to it. However, India is currently an object of the Western countries’ persistent, aggressive and devious policy as they are trying to engage it in anti-China games by promoting Indo-Pacific strategies, the so-called ‘Quad’, while at the same time the West is attempting to undermine our close partnership and privileged relations with India. This is the goal of the US’ very tough pressure on New Delhi.”

 

The Russian foreign minister added: “Rejecting the objective trends towards the formation of a multipolar world, the US-led West has launched a ‘game’. It has postponed Russia and China for later and is trying to draw all others into a unipolar world by any means possible. For our part, we will promote a unifying agenda… Intellectually, the West justifies its policies by the notorious concept of a ‘rules-based order’. These rules are invented on the go, at various get-togethers.”

Observers point out that the remarks highlight Russia’s unease with India’s growing proximity and strong strategic ties with the United States, with whom Russia has had a sharply deteriorating relationship. It also highlights India’s challenge in continuing to maintain excellent ties with both Russia and the US. India is also a member of the four-nation Quad, that also comprises Japan and Australia, apart from the US, a factor that Russia does not seem too comfortable with. Russia’s adverse references to the phrase “rules-based order” that India uses regularly in its official statements are also being viewed by observers as a concern for New Delhi, since use of the phrase by New Delhi is usually seen as a veiled reference to China.

 

The remarks also highlight the strong ties between Russia and China at a time when India continues to be locked in a military face-off with China in the Ladakh sector, though the two Asian giants continue to be in talks to resolve the issue.

...
Tags: russia, india-us relations, anti-china games, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov


Latest From World

Members of a Chinese surveying team head for the summit of Mount Everest, also known locally as Mt. Qomolangma. China and Nepal have jointly announced on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, a new height for Mount Everest, ending a discrepancy between the two nations. (AP)

Mount Everest is 8,848.86 metres tall: Nepal & China after remeasurement

A nurse administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy's Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. U.K. health authorities rolled out the first doses of a widely tested and independently reviewed COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, starting a global immunization program that is expected to gain momentum as more serums win approval. (AP)

US regulators post positive review of Pfizer vaccine data

90 year old Margaret Keenan, the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, administered by nurse May Parsons at University Hospital, Coventry, England, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. The United Kingdom, one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus, is beginning its vaccination campaign, a key step toward eventually ending the pandemic. (AP)

90-year-old woman in UK receives first Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

In this photo released by the Indonesian Presidential Palace, workers register boxes containing coronavirus vaccines made by Chinese company Sinovac, after arriving at a facility of state-owned pharmaceutical company Bio Farma in Bandung, West Java, Indonesia on Monday, December 7. (Indonesian Presidential Palace via AP)

Chinese Covid-19 vaccine maker gets $500 million funding boost



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Seventeen OSCE nations appoint team to investigate Belarus election

Women with a wreath on their heads pose for a photo during a Belarusian opposition supporters' rally protesting the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Protests calling for the Belarusian president's resignation have broken out daily since the Aug. 9 presidential election that officials say handed him a sixth term in office. (AP)

UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, first in the world

A general view of Pfizer Manufacturing Belgium in Puurs, Belgium. Pfizer and BioNTech say they've won permission Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, for emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine in Britain, the world’s first coronavirus shot that’s backed by rigorous science -- and a major step toward eventually ending the pandemic.(AP)

Lesson not learned: Europe unprepared as 2nd virus wave hits

A demonstrator carries an anti-vaccination sign at a protest action against restrictions imposed during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, outside Downing Street, central London on October 10, 2020. - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected next week to outline a new three-tier lockdown system as rates of coronavirus infection surge particularly in northern England. (AFP)

UK’s one hour rapid test gives highly accurate COVID-19 results: Lancet study

The new test, based on the design of a DNA test developed by professor Christofer Toumazou at Imperial College London, received approval for clinical use at the end of April after successful trials.

Vienna attack: Five killed as suspected IS sympathisers strike six locations

Huge manhunt underway after gunmen open fire at multiple locations across central Vienna (Photo : AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham