World Europe 10 Dec 2019 Gunman, who killed 6 ...
World, Europe

Gunman, who killed 6, shot himself after Czech hospital rampage: police

AP
Published Dec 10, 2019, 3:30 pm IST
Updated Dec 10, 2019, 4:15 pm IST
Prime Minister Andrej Babis told Czech public television the shooting took place in a waiting room.
Police initially said the shooter was at large. Video footage and pictures published by public radio later showed police arresting a person at the site but police didn't immediately confirm that it was the suspect. (Photo: Twitter)
 Police initially said the shooter was at large. Video footage and pictures published by public radio later showed police arresting a person at the site but police didn't immediately confirm that it was the suspect. (Photo: Twitter)

Prague: The man suspected of killing six people and injuring two in a Czech hospital on Tuesday morning is dead after shooting himself in the head, police said in a tweet.

"We have found the gunman. The 42-year-old man shot himself in the head before the police took action, he's dead," police said.

 

Six people were killed in a shooting in a hospital in the eastern Czech Republic Tuesday, the Prime Minister said.

Police initially said the shooter was at large. Video footage and pictures published by public radio later showed police arresting a person at the site but police didn't immediately confirm that it was the suspect.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis told Czech public television the shooting took place in a waiting room. The attacker opened fire at people's heads from close range, Babis said. He said he is heading for the site.

Officials initially published a photo of a man in a red jacket they said was the suspect, but later said that person was an important witness.

The shooting happened around 7 am Tuesday morning in the University hospital in the city of Ostrava, located 350 kilometers (220 miles) east of Prague.

Officials say people have been evacuated from the clinic. Police are boosting security across the country.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: shooting, fire, czech republic, hospital, police
Location: Czech Republic, Jizní Cechy


Latest From World

The threat level at the volcano had been raised in the week before Monday's disaster, prompting questions about whether tour groups should have been allowed to visit the popular destination off the North Island coast. (Photo: File)

Criminal investigation to commence in White Island volcano eruption: police

Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) in a statement issued post mid-night said:

Pakistan condemns CAB, calls it India's attempt to interfere in neighbouring nations

The inspector general, however, found numerous procedural errors in the handling of the probe, which placed members of Trump's election team under surveillance over their Russian contacts. (Photo: File)

Watchdog report on Russia probe shows FBI 'attempted overthrow' of government: Trump

This aerial photo shows White Island after its volcanic eruption in New Zealand on December 9, 2019. (George Novak/New Zealand Herald via AP)

No more survivors expected to be rescued: New Zealand police after volcano eruption



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

A snake entered into the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, interrupting the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

The Bose NC 700 is built around a stainless steel headband that feature a matte finish and they beautifully transition from a flat to cylindrical shape.
 

South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi named Miss Universe 2019

The 26-year-old Tunzi was declared the winner at a televised event, hosted by American comic-turned-TV personality Steve Harvey, held at Tyler Perry Studios here on Sunday. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Sikh couple not allowed to adopt white kids due to race wins UK court battle

An Indian-origin Sikh couple living in the UK has won a landmark court battle after they were racially discriminated against by a local council that did not allow them to go for adoption, reported IANS. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

UK PM Johnson criticised for response to photo of sick child as election nears

Johnson initially avoided looking at the phone, and instead began describing his investment plans for the National Health Service (NHS) while also saying he had not had a chance to see the photo. (Photo: File)

British PM visits Hindu temple, pledges support to Modi's new India mission

During his visit, Johnson met several leaders of other Hindu organisations and members of the Hindu community, according to temple authorities. (Photo: ANI)

UK panel debates situation in Kashmir, calls for India-Pak dialogue

The international community does have a role in diffusing tension in Kashmir and an India-Pakistan dialogue could help arrive at a solution akin to the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland, which allows a level of free exchange on both sides of the border, opined strategic experts in London over the Kashmir crisis on Thursday. (Photo: Representational Image/File)

ISIS claims responsibility for London knife attack

The Islamic State terror group has claimed responsibility for the knife-attack in central London where a convicted terrorist killed two people before being shot dead by police. (Photo: File)

'Julian Assange may die in jail': 60 doctors write to UK Home Secretary

The 48-year-old Australian is still fighting a US bid to extradite him from Britain on charges filed under the Espionage Act that could see him given a sentence of up to 175 years in a US prison. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham