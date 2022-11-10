  
World Europe 10 Nov 2022 Russia likely commit ...
World, Europe

Russia likely committed 'crimes against humanity' by deporting Ukrainians: Amnesty

AFP | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 10, 2022, 8:09 am IST
Updated Nov 10, 2022, 12:03 pm IST
Amnesty International said civilians were moved from occupied Ukraine further into Russian-controlled areas or into Russia, with children separated from their families in violation of international humanitarian law. — Representational Image/AP
 Amnesty International said civilians were moved from occupied Ukraine further into Russian-controlled areas or into Russia, with children separated from their families in violation of international humanitarian law. — Representational Image/AP

PARIS: Russia has probably committed crimes against humanity by forcibly transferring Ukrainian civilians in Russian-occupied areas of the country to other regions, Amnesty International said Thursday.

It said civilians were moved from occupied Ukraine further into Russian-controlled areas or into Russia, with children separated from their families in violation of international humanitarian law.

Amnesty said it had been told by civilians they had endured "abusive screening processes" -- known as filtration -- which sometimes resulted in arbitrary detention, torture and other ill-treatment.

"Separating children from their families and forcing people hundreds of kilometres from their homes are further proof of the severe suffering Russia's invasion has inflicted on Ukraine's civilians," said Agnes Callamard, Amnesty International's secretary general.

"Russia's deplorable tactic of forcible transfer and deportation is a war crime. Amnesty International believes this must be investigated as a crime against humanity," she said.

Amnesty said that in one case a woman was separated from her 11-year-old son during filtration, detained, and not reunited with him.

The rights group said it interviewed 88 people, the majority civilians from Mariupol, the Ukrainian Black Sea city seized by Russia after a brutal siege, as well as residents from the Kharkiv, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

"Most, especially those from Mariupol, described coercive conditions that meant that they had no meaningful choice but to go to Russia or other Russian-occupied areas," it said.

The transfers "amounted to war crimes and likely crimes against humanity," it said.

Amnesty said that once in Russia, several people said they felt pressured into applying for Russian citizenship, or said their movements were restricted.

The report is one of the most significant interventions by Amnesty over Russia's invasion of Ukraine since it angered Kyiv in August by publishing a report that accused Ukraine of endangering civilians by establishing bases in schools and hospitals.

The group at the time said it stood by the findings of the report, which prompted the head of Amnesty's Ukraine office to resign in protest, accusing the rights organisation of parroting Kremlin propaganda.

But it also acknowledged the "distress and anger" that the report had generated.

In its latest release, Amnesty emphasised that it had been documenting "war crimes and other violations of international humanitarian law committed during Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine since the conflict began" and has called for officials to face justice.

...
Tags: russia-ukraine conflict, amnesty international, russia committed crimes against humanity, russia violation of humanitarian law


Latest From World

People evacuated from a fire gutted building in the Maldives capital Male on November 10, 2022, await relocation after a major fire swept through cramped living quarters of foreign workers. (Mohamed SHAABIN / AFP)

Fire kills 9 Indians in Maldives capital

Two US Senators have called for a vetting of the Twitter (logo in picture) deal in order to prevent the platform from accessing user information that could endanger human rights activists and critics of the Saudi government. — AFP

Biden says Musk's foreign ties 'worthy' of scrutiny

US President Joe Biden. — AP

Looking for competition, not conflict with China: Biden

In a file photo, U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign rally for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore at Bowie State University on November 7, 2022 in Bowie, Maryland. (Photo: AFP)

Biden's next 2 years: Changes afoot whatever midterms bring



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

NATO begins nuclear exercises amid Russia war tensions

News

Ukraine opens first war crimes trial of captured Russian

Russian army Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, 21, is seen behind a glass during a court hearing in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, May 13, 2022. The trial of a Russian soldier accused of killing a Ukrainian civilian opened Friday, the first war crimes trial since Moscow's invasion. (AP/Efrem Lukatsky)

Defectors seek alternatives to Musk-owned Twitter

This photograph taken on November 7, 2022 shows the logos of social networks Twitter and Mastodon reflected in smartphone screens, in Paris. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP)

Rishi Sunak declares candidacy to be new UK PM and 'fix economy'

Rishi Sunak addresses Conservative Party members during a Conservative leadership election hustings at Wembley Arena in London. (AP/file photo)

British PM Rishi Sunak reverses decision on COP27, says will attend climate summit

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Photo: AP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->