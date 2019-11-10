World Europe 10 Nov 2019 Erdogan, Putin discu ...
World, Europe

Erdogan, Putin discuss Syria over phone, strong on 'Sochi Deal'

ANI
Published Nov 10, 2019, 12:21 pm IST
Updated Nov 10, 2019, 12:21 pm IST
Erdogan and Putin also discussed steps to be taken for developing bilateral relations and increasing bilateral trade volume.
Following US' pullout of its troops from northern Syria, Turkish armed forces launched an offensive into Syria on October 9 in a bid to drive Kurdish fighters out of the area to establish a safe zone along the Turkey-Syria border. (Photo: File)
 Following US' pullout of its troops from northern Syria, Turkish armed forces launched an offensive into Syria on October 9 in a bid to drive Kurdish fighters out of the area to establish a safe zone along the Turkey-Syria border. (Photo: File)

Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed Syria and bilateral relations over the phone on Saturday (local time).

Quoting Turkey's presidential office, Xinhua news agency reported that both sides confirmed their commitment to the "Sochi deal" reached on October 22 between Ankara and Moscow for the withdrawal of Syrian Kurdish fighters from the areas along the Turkish border in northern Syria.

 

Erdogan and Putin also discussed steps to be taken for developing bilateral relations and increasing bilateral trade volume, the Office said.

Following US' pullout of its troops from northern Syria, Turkish armed forces launched an offensive into Syria on October 9 in a bid to drive Kurdish fighters out of the area to establish a safe zone along the Turkey-Syria border.

Under the US-Turkey deal reached on October 17, Turkey, on a five-day truce, agreed to halt its military operation to pave the way for the withdrawal of People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters from the safe zone.

Turkey and Russia later agreed to give the YPG fighters 150 hours to withdraw 30 km away from the Turkish border area and Turkish and Russian security forces started to conduct joint patrols there.

However, Ankara is critical for both the US and Russia of not fulfilling the requirements of the deal, saying that Syrian Kurdish fighters have not fully retreated, and even attacked the Turkish army and Turkey-backed rebels.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: recep tayyip erdogan, vladimir putin, sochi deal, syrian kurdish fighters
Location: Turkey, Ankara, Ankara


Latest From World

Ailing former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif may not travel to London on Sunday for treatment as the government delayed removal of his name from the no fly-list. (Photo: File)

Nawaz Sharif's London trip in doubt as his name figures in no-fly list

The Indian-American community on Saturday lauded the Supreme Court's historic verdict in the Ayodhya case, saying the decision in the decades-old land dispute is equally a victory for both Hindus and Muslims. (Photo: File)

Ayodhya verdict: Indian-Americans laud Supreme Court's decision

Sri Lanka's president has pardoned a death-row prisoner who murdered a Swedish teenager just a week before he leaves office, officials said Sunday, in a move that sparked national outrage. (Photo: File)

Anger in Lanka as President pardons killer who shattered Swedish teen’s skull into 64

Saudi state oil giant Aramco will sell 0.5 per cent of its shares to individual retail investors and the government will have a lockup period of a year on further share sales after the initial public offering, its prospectus said on Saturday. (Photo: File)

'Risk of terrorist attacks...': Saudi Aramco prospectus gives few details on IPO size



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Kangana Ranaut performs pahadi natti folk dance at brother's engagement; watch

Kangana Ranaut dance. (Photo: Twitter)
 

‘Iphones were offered to people’: shocking revelation on KPL match-fixing scandal

Predicting the future, Anil Kumble had hinted that the Karnataka Premier League could give a backdoor entry to people not passionate about cricket. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

PM Modi dons turban at Dera Baba Nanak

Also present at Dera Baba Nanak were BJP lawmaker from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol, Union Minister Hardeep Puri and Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Badal. (Photo: ANI)
 

Ayodhya verdict: Bollywood welcomes SC decision over Ram Janmabhoomi

Bollywood celebs react to Ayodhya verdict. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Canadian woman told her French not 'good enough' for Quebec residency

Emilie Dubois, 31, has lived in the mainly French-speaking province since 2012, completed her doctoral thesis at Laval University in Quebec City in French, started a small business in the province and even passed a language test. (Representational Image)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla asks Tehseen Poonawala to smooch him

Sidharth Shukla and Tehseen Poonawala. (Photo: VOOT)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange 'may die in jail', says his father

John Shipton told reporters in Geneva that he had visited his son in a British prison two days ago and needed to

'Trump will not impose tariffs on imported European cars': outgoing EU chief

Trump is due to decide by mid-November whether to impose the supplemental tariffs on cars built in EU countries -- a step particularly feared by the big German automakers. (Photo: AFP | File)

UK panel debates situation in Kashmir, calls for India-Pak dialogue

The international community does have a role in diffusing tension in Kashmir and an India-Pakistan dialogue could help arrive at a solution akin to the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland, which allows a level of free exchange on both sides of the border, opined strategic experts in London over the Kashmir crisis on Thursday. (Photo: Representational Image/File)

Free Balochistan Movement organises programs in Austria, Germany and Canada on Nov 13

The Baloch ruler at the time along with his companions revolted against the British army in defence of their motherland. (Photo: ANI)

Pilot accidentally sets off hijack alarm, triggers chaos at Amsterdam airport

A pilot accidentally set off a hijack alarm on a plane at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport on Wednesday, triggering a huge security operation by Dutch police. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham