World Europe 10 Oct 2019 Nobel Prize in Liter ...
World, Europe

Nobel Prize in Literature awarded to Olga Tokarczuk, Peter Handke for 2018 and 2019

ANI
Published Oct 10, 2019, 8:00 pm IST
Updated Oct 10, 2019, 8:00 pm IST
She is the 15th woman to win the Nobel Literature Prize and had won the International Booker Prize in 2018.
Olga Tokarczuk, 57, won the award "for a narrative imagination that with encyclopedic passion represents the crossing of boundaries as a form of life. (Photo: ANI)
 Olga Tokarczuk, 57, won the award "for a narrative imagination that with encyclopedic passion represents the crossing of boundaries as a form of life. (Photo: ANI)

Stockholm: The 2019 Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to Austrian author Peter Handke, while the 2018 award, postponed from last year, was given to Polish author Olga Tokarczuk on Thursday.

The two winners were named this year because the prize was not given last year as the Swedish Academy that oversees the award had suspended it in 2018 following a sexual assault scandal.

 

"The Nobel Prize in Literature for 2018 is awarded to the Polish author Olga Tokarczuk. The Nobel Prize in Literature for 2019 is awarded to the Austrian author Peter Handke," said the official twitter feed of the Nobel Prize.

Austrian playwright and novelist Peter Handke, 76, will take home the award "for an influential work that with linguistic ingenuity has explored the periphery and the specificity of human experience".

Handke's body of work includes, 'A Sorrow Beyond Dreams', 'Short Letter, Long Farewell', and 'The Goalie's Anxiety at the Penalty Kick'.

Olga Tokarczuk, 57, won the award "for a narrative imagination that with encyclopedic passion represents the crossing of boundaries as a form of life."

She is the 15th woman to win the Nobel Literature Prize and had won the International Booker Prize in 2018.

The Nobel Prize 2018 was postponed in the wake of a sexual and financial scandal that engulfed the Swedish Academy.

Nobel Prize is a set of annual international awards bestowed for outstanding work in fields of physics, chemistry, physiology or medicine, literature, economics, and the promotion of peace.

Each winning writer will receive nine million Swedish kronor (£740,000), as well as a medal and a diploma at a formal ceremony in Sweden on December 10.

This year's Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded, with one half to James Peebles for his theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology, and the other half jointly to Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz for discovering an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star.

The international award in Physiology or Medicine was jointly awarded to William G Kaelin Jr, Peter J Ratcliffe and Gregg L Semenza for their discoveries of how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability.

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry was jointly awarded to John B Goodenough, M Stanley Whittingham, and Akira Yoshino on Wednesday "for the development of lithium-ion batteries."

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: nobel prize, peter handke, olga tokarczuk


Latest From World

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday, defending his widely-criticized decision to clear the way for the assault. (Photo: File)

Syrian Kurds, facing Turkish offensive, ‘didn't help in normandy’: Trump

Prolonged trade tensions between China and the United States will continue to hurt investment growth, given high levels of uncertainty. (Photo: File)

Asia Pacific growth may slow to 5.8 pc amid trade tensions: World Bank

When Jesus blesses a shoe, it gets sold out in minutes! A one of its kind limited-edition holy water-filled sneakers went out of stock within a few minutes and that too at a colossal price of USD 3,000. (Photo: Jesus.shoes)

‘Jesus shoe’: USD 3,000 sneakers filled with holy water sell out in minutes

Turkish media said several mortar shells had landed on the Turkish side of the border but there were no casualties. (Photo: AP)

Turkey opens ground assault on Syria's Kurds; Republicans turn on Trump



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Now enjoy free food in exchange for plastic waste in Chhattisgarh. Here's how?

The concept of this cafe is that people can get their plastic waste weighed and enjoy a warm meal in return. (Photo: ANI)
 

Now you can buy Tata Tigor EV! prices start from Rs 12.59 lakh

Price of the Tigor EV for fleet operators starts from Rs 9.44 lakh.
 

Andhra: Residents of village in Kurnool fight to show love for deity on Dusshera

Dussehra festival in Devaragatta village of Kurnool district is celebrated in a unique way every year. (Photo: ANI)
 

Detel Marvell review: Marvellous sound meets incredible range

The Detel Marvell employs a simple design. The speaker comes in a near-oval shape, with all the output ends up front, all the control buttons on the, and all the ports behind.
 

Jennifer Aniston recalls how Harvey Weinstein 'bullied' her

Jennifer Aniston. (Photo: AP)
 

MG Hector 1.5-litre petrol hybrid manual mileage: real vs claimed

The petrol-hybrid variant of Hector was unable to meet its claimed fuel efficiency figures in neither the city nor on the highway.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Syria operation will be ‘proportionate, responsible’: Turkey tells UN

Turkey told the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday that its military operation in northern Syria would be

British PM Boris Johnson to meet Irish leaders for last-ditch Brexit talks

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Thursday meet his Irish counterpart for last-ditch Brexit talks, with just days left to strike an EU divorce deal and both sides blaming each other for an impasse. (Photo: File)

India-France Defence Dialogue to enhance strategic ties: Rajnath Singh

'This marks a new milestone in the Indo-French strategic partnership and indeed a new high in the bilateral defence cooperation,' Rajnath said. (Photo: File)

Dark matter and exoplanet discoveries win Nobel Physics Prize

Mayor and Queloz shared the other half for the first discovery, in October 1995, of a planet outside our solar system -- an exoplanet -- orbiting a solar-type star in the Milky Way. (Photo: Representational)

India shreds Pakistan for ‘weaponising’ women's rights issues at UN

India has slammed Pakistan for
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham