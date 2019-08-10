World Europe 10 Aug 2019 UK mulls fast-track ...
UK mulls fast-track visa to attract top scientists

PTI
Published Aug 10, 2019, 1:09 am IST
Updated Aug 10, 2019, 2:32 am IST
The new visa offering is expected to be launched later this year.
 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has instructed the UK Home Office and Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) to start work on the new fast-track route.

London: The UK government has unveiled plans to work with the country’s scientific community to develop a fast-track visa route for the “brightest and best”, in a bid to attract the world's top scientists to Britain after Brexit.

Downing Street said on Thursday that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has instructed the UK Home Office and Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) to start work on the new fast-track route.

 

The new visa offering is expected to be launched later this year, with a view to promote the UK as an attractive destination to live and conduct new research.

