Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  India have had a horrible start to the cahse, losing their top three batsmen on single digits.(Photo: ICC/Twitter) World Cup semi-final LIVE: IND vs NZ; india post 43 on the board in 15 overs
 
World Europe 10 Jul 2019 Saudi Crown Prince&# ...
World, Europe

Saudi Crown Prince's sister on trial in France for assaulting craftsman

ANI
Published Jul 10, 2019, 3:32 pm IST
Updated Jul 10, 2019, 3:32 pm IST
The French craftsman, identified as Ashraf Eid, was renovating the princess' apartment when the alleged assault took place.
The team representing the Saudi Crown Prince's sister has since refuted all accusations against the royal, requesting acquittal. (Photo: File)
 The team representing the Saudi Crown Prince's sister has since refuted all accusations against the royal, requesting acquittal. (Photo: File)

Paris: The princess of Saudi Arabia, Hassa bint Salman Al Saud, is on trial in absentia in France after allegedly ordering her bodyguard to assault and humiliate a local French craftsman at her upmarket Avenue Foch luxury apartment here three years ago.

The French craftsman, identified as Ashraf Eid, was renovating the princess' apartment when the alleged assault took place, according to CNN.

 

Ashraf claimed that the Saudi royal ordered her bodyguard to attack him after accusing him of taking her pictures in September 2016. He alleged that the guard, Rani Saidi, tied his wrists, beat him up, put a gun to his head and asked him to kiss the princess' feet.

The team representing the Saudi Crown Prince's sister has since refuted all accusations against the royal, requesting acquittal. The princess is being tried on charges of armed violence and complicity to hold someone against their will.

The craftsman was working the apartment's bathroom when the alleged assault occurred. He has claimed that he was taking photographs of the furniture "for reference" when he saw the princess' reflection in the mirror. Noticing this, the Saudi royal ordered her bodyguard to take the Frenchman's phone away, following which Saidi assaulted the man.

Ashraf claimed to recount the princess' words during the assault and quoted, "You're all the same, bastards, dogs. You'll see how you should speak to a princess, how one should speak to the royal family."

Following this, Saidi put the gun to Ashraf's head and said, "Kiss the princess's feet or risk further assault."

The craftsman had complained to the police after being let off, following which the police questioned the princess for two hours before letting her go. Hassa left the country three days later.

An international arrest warrant was issued for the royal in 2017 after an investigative judge failed to establish contact with the princess.

The bodyguard, on the other hand, appeared in court on Tuesday and dismissed the allegations against him even when asked about the marks on Ashraf's wrist which the police noticed after the assault three years ago.

"I have never been violent. I did grab (Ashraf) and then I held him because I didn't know his intentions," the bodyguard said.

A six-month suspended sentence has been asked by prosecutors for Princess Hassa, while an eight-month suspended sentence has been sought for her bodyguard. A fine of 5,000 Euro each has also been asked.

...
Tags: hassa bint salman al saud, saudi arabia, mohammad bin salman
Location: France, Île-de-France


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

Hunt responds to a broadside by Trump against both May's government and Darroch. (Photo: AP)

Trump comments on Theresa May 'disrespectful, wrong': Jeremy Hunt

Respresentative Image. (Photo: File)

US spa denies service for blind man, said 'his kind' can't follow instructions

US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed to revive negotiations when they met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan. (Photo: AFP)

Post G20 summit, US, China resumes trade war negotiation

The police are yet to confirm the killings as they are awaiting information from a local commander, as per a local police spokesman. (Photo: ANI | Representational)

16 women, children dead in tribal massacre in Papua New Guinea



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

JD(S) legislators lodged at Bengaluru hotel de-stress with yoga

As planned by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, the MLAs, who support the coalition, are staying at the Golfshire Club in the city. (Photo: ANI)
 

Has Shahid Kapoor hiked his fee to Rs 35 crore per film after Kabir Singh's success?

Kabir Singh poster. (Photo: Instagram)
 

From Nazis to hippies: End of the road for Volkswagen Beetle

New Beetle  a completely retro version build on a modified Golf platform resurrected some of the old Beetle's cute.
 

Rahul Gandhi crosses 10 mn Twitter followers, says will celebrate in Amethi

On July 3, after resigning from the post of Congress president, he had changed his Twitter bio from ‘President Indian National Congress’ to ‘Member of the Indian National Congress’. (Photo: File)
 

Batla House trailer: John Abraham is set to unravel truth behind 2008 Delhi encounter

Screengrab from the trailer of Batla House. (Photo: YouTube/T-Series)
 

Renault Duster facelift old vs new: Major differences

Prices remain unchanged but there’s a new RXS(O) variant in addition to the RXE, RXS and RXZ.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

UK supports extending gay marriage, abortion rights to Northern Ireland

Despite being legal across the rest of Britain, abortion and same-sex marriage are currently illegal in Northern Ireland. (Photo: AFP)

Jaishankar to attend Commonwealth Foreign Ministers' meet in London today

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi reached London on Tuesday, according to Pakistani media reports. (Photo: PTI)

UK Brexit minister urges EU to reopen withdrawal deal talks

'It is in both sides interest to avoid no deal and to look at how we get a deal through parliament,' said the minister.

Dismissed Deutsche Bank staff leave as overhaul bites

'We need to focus our bank on where we are most competitive and provide our strong businesses the oxygen to prosper while withdrawing it from others,' Deutsche Bank chief executive Christian Sewing told reporters on Monday. (Photo: AP)

UK bars 2 Russian publications from conference on media freedom for 'disinformation'

Organisers of the London conference say it is intended to increase international discussion and cooperation on the issue of media freedom, including fake news. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham