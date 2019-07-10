Cricket World Cup 2019

 World Cup semi-final LIVE: IND vs NZ; India need 117 runs in 14 overs
 
World, Europe

Kim Darroch resigns amid diplomatic row over leaked emails

AFP / PTI
Published Jul 10, 2019, 5:15 pm IST
Updated Jul 10, 2019, 5:26 pm IST
'The current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like,' says Darroch.
Sir Kim Darroch, resigned amid ongoing diplomatic row. (Photo: Twitter/@KimDarroch)
 Sir Kim Darroch, resigned amid ongoing diplomatic row. (Photo: Twitter/@KimDarroch)

London: Britain's ambassador to US, Sir Kim Darroch, resigned amid ongoing diplomatic row over leaked emails

After drawing US President Donald Trump's ire for criticising his administration in leaked confidential cables to London, Darroch wrote in his resignation letter that, "The current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like."

 

"I believe in the current circumstances the responsible course is to allow the appointment of a new ambassador."

