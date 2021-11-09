World Europe 09 Nov 2021 UK to add Covaxin to ...
World, Europe

UK to add Covaxin to approved vaccine list from November 22

PTI
Published Nov 9, 2021, 11:36 am IST
Updated Nov 9, 2021, 11:40 am IST
The move follows the World Health Organisation's Emergency Use Listing for Covaxin, which is the second most used formulation in India
Covishield, the India-manufactured Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, was added to the UK's approved list last month. (PTI)
 Covishield, the India-manufactured Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, was added to the UK's approved list last month. (PTI)

London: The UK government has said that India's Covaxin will be added to its list of approved COVID-19 vaccines for international travellers from November 22, meaning that those inoculated with the Bharat Biotech-manufactured jab will not have to self-isolate after arrival in England.

The move follows the World Health Organisation's (WHO) Emergency Use Listing for Covaxin, which is the second most used formulation in India.

 

Covishield, the India-manufactured Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, was added to the UK's approved list last month.

"More good news for Indian travellers to the UK. From 22 November travellers fully vaccinated with a COVID19 vaccine recognised by WHO for Emergency Use Listing, including Covaxin, will not have to self-isolate; so joining those fully vaccinated with Covishield," Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, said on Twitter on Monday.

The changes will come into effect at 4 am on November 22.

Besides Covaxin, China's Sinovac and Sinopharm, both on the WHO Emergency Use Listing, will be recognised by the UK government as approved vaccines for inbound travel, benefitting fully vaccinated people from the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia. These fully vaccinated passengers will not be required to take a pre-departure test, day-8 test or self-isolate upon arrival.

 

"As we continue to recover from the pandemic and expand our recognition of international vaccines, today's announcements mark the next step in our restart of international travel," said UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

"The red list and quarantine system remain vital in protecting our borders and as we've said, we will not hesitate to take action by adding countries to the red list if necessary," UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said.

The UK government has also simplified the travel rules for all under-18s coming to England. They will now be treated as fully vaccinated at the border and will be exempt from self-isolation requirements on arrival, day-8 testing and pre-departure testing. They will only be required to take one post-arrival test and a confirmatory free PCR test if they test positive.

 

...
Tags: united kindgom (uk), covaxin, sinovac, china's sinopharm vaccine, covid vaccines
Location: United Kingdom, England


Latest From World

The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan is deteriorating and along with that, the security situation has worsened since the Taliban took control of the country. (AFP Photo)

Anti-Taliban forces might gravitate towards ISIS-K in Afghanistan: Think tank

In this image from video provided by NASA, astronauts in the SpaceX Dragon capsule undock from the International Space Station on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (Photo: AP)

SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth, ending 200-day flight

Passengers queue at London Heathrow Airport's T3 as the US reopens its borders to UK visitors in a significant boost to the travel sector, in London. (AP)

US lifts pandemic travel ban, opens doors to visitors after nearly 2 years

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi (AP)

Iraqi prime minister survives assassination bid with drones



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

India stays off UK-led deforestation declaration at COP26 summit

The UK said together, they contain 85 per cent of the world's forests, an area of over 13 million square miles. (Representational Image - AFP)

Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize

They were citing for their fight for freedom of expression. (Photo: Twitter/@NobelPrize)

330,000 children victims of church sex abuse: French report

Commission president Jean-Marc Sauve, left, hands copies of the report to Catholic Bishop Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, president of the Bishops' Conference of France (CEF), during the publishing of a report by an independant commission into sexual abuse by church officials (Ciase), Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Paris. A major French report released Tuesday found that an estimated 330,000 children were victims of sex abuse within France's Catholic Church over the past 70 years, in France's first major reckoning with the devastating phenomenon. (AP)

UK updates travel advisory for its nationals going to India

According to UK officials, decisions on vaccine recognition are made by ministers, taking into account public health factors. (Photo: PTI)

Germany's Social Democrats win election but uncertainty beckons

Front from left, Franziska Giffey, top candidate of the SPD for Mayor of the German city of Berlin, Olaf Scholz, top candidate for chancellor of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), and Manuela Schwesig, member of the SPD and governor of the German state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, pose with flowers at the party's headquarter in Berlin, Germany. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->