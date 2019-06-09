Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  Dhawan and Kohli are yet to register a big score in the mega-event. The Indian batting line-up will also consist of KL Rahul, MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya. India will be hoping to post a competitive score on the board while Pat Cummins and Mitchell starc will be hoping to curb India from doing so. (Photo:AFP) ICC CWC'19: AUS vs IND LIVE; Dhawan scores 100, as India hopes to post a big total
 
World Europe 09 Jun 2019 Vijay Mallya spotted ...
World, Europe

Vijay Mallya spotted at Oval, says 'I am here to watch the game'

ANI
Published Jun 9, 2019, 4:36 pm IST
Updated Jun 9, 2019, 4:43 pm IST
The UK home office and Westminster Court had ordered his extradition to India over charges of money laundering, fraud and conspiracy.
Absconding liquor Baron, Vijay Mallya, who is facing extradition proceedings in UK, was seen attending India's match against Australia at the Kennington Oval in London on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)
 Absconding liquor Baron, Vijay Mallya, who is facing extradition proceedings in UK, was seen attending India's match against Australia at the Kennington Oval in London on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)

London: Absconding liquor Baron, Vijay Mallya, who is facing extradition proceedings in UK, was seen attending India's match against Australia at the Kennington Oval in London on Sunday.

Evading questions on his extradition case, Mallya told ANI, "I am here to watch the game," and added that "preparations are underway for the next hearing scheduled in July."

 

The UK home office and the Westminster Court had last year ordered his extradition to India over charges of money laundering, fraud and conspiracy after he failed to convince authorities there that he has been made a victim of political intrigue.

On April 8, A United Kingdom court has denied permission to fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya to appeal against his extradition order to India to face trial for alleged fraud and money laundering amounting to Rs 9,000 crore.

The 63-year-old embattled liqour baron had approached the court against the February 5 order signed by the UK Home Secretary approving Mallya's extradition.

The rejection of Mallya's appeal is seen as a positive development for authorities in India who have been pushing for the extradition of the businessman who faces charges of loan frauds, money laundering and other economic offences.

"Vijay Mallya is accused in India of conspiracy to defraud, making false representations and money laundering offences," the order said.

A major breakthrough was achieved on December 10 when the Westminster Magistrate's Court found merit in the charges registered against Mallya in India and approved his extradition.

As per the case registered by the Enforcement Directorate, Mallya had allegedly paid USD 200,000 to a British firm and some European countries for displaying the logo of his now defunct Kingfisher airline in Formula One World Championships in London in 1996, 1997, and 1998.

The investigating agency also claimed that the money was paid without prior approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in violation of the FERA norms.

...
Tags: vijay mallya, india, australia, match, oval stadium, london
Location: United Kingdom, England, London


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

A plaque put next to the sapling read 'Asoka Saraca asoca, planted by Prime Minister Modi in Colombo on June 9, 2019.' (Photo: Twitter)

Deep roots, strong relationship: PM Modi plants tree at Sri Lanka president's house

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters that Washington stood ready to impose more tariffs on China if President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping fail to strike a deal at the G20 summit later this month in Osaka. (Photo: AP)

G20 says worsening trade wars pose risk to world economy

Police said the incident happened in the early hours of May 30 after the two women got on the bus in north London headed to the Camden Town neighbourhood. (Photo: Facebook/ Melania Geymonat)

UK police bail 5 teens arrested over bus attack on lesbian couple in London

Pushing through the legislation could spark more protests or even a return to the unrest of 2014, but backtracking might embolden opponents and anger Beijing. Several senior Communist Party leaders in China have voiced support for the bill. (Photo: AP)

Huge Hong Kong protest against China extradition law



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This Chennai man is father to 45-HIV positive children

Raj claims that good work gives him great satisfaction, especially when these children refer him as 'Appa". (Photo: ANI)
 

Watch: Jawans in Siachen battle minus 70 degree cold, struggle with food

In a video that has gone viral, a few soldiers posted in Siachen demonstrate how hard it is for them to cook or consume food in the extremely cold weather conditions. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab | @IMA.Dehradun.Uk)
 

ICC World Cup 2019: Mahesh Babu to enjoy India vs Australia live match with family

Mahesh Babu with family.
 

ICC World Cup 2019: Australia vs India; DC's Dream11 Prediction

Australia's batting lineup will be led by David Warner and Steve Smith. (Photo:Cricket World Cup/Twitter)
 

ICC CWC'19: Coach Ottis Gibson opens up on ABD’s retirement controversy; watch video

Gibson spoke to De Villiers just before the South African World Cup Squad was announced. (Photo:AFP)
 

Rahul Gandhi meets Rajamma during thanksgiving visit to Wayanad

The Gandhi scion hugged her and held her hand when Vavathil and her family came to meet him at a guest house here in the morning. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

UK police bail 5 teens arrested over bus attack on lesbian couple in London

Police said the incident happened in the early hours of May 30 after the two women got on the bus in north London headed to the Camden Town neighbourhood. (Photo: Facebook/ Melania Geymonat)

UK PM candidate Javid offers to pay for Brexit border solution

Javid, one of 11 candidates to replace Theresa May as prime minister, also said he would slow the pace of Britain’s national debt reduction to free up cash that would be used to invest in education. (Photo: File)

Would withhold Brexit bill as Prime Minister: UK's Boris Johnson

The former foreign secretary -- the leading contender to replace May after her resignation as Conservative leader Friday -- also signalled he would scrap a controversial provision for the Irish border contained in the current divorce deal. (Photo: File)

Iran is failing as a nation after sanctions: Trump

'They are failing as a nation, but I don't want them to fail as a nation. We can turn that around very quickly but the sanctions have been extraordinary [in] how powerful they have been,' Trump said. (Photo: File I AP)

British PM Theresa May steps down as party leader, starts succession race

May will remain Prime Minister until a new leader is chosen, likely in late July, but has relinquished control over the direction of Britain’s tortuous departure from the European Union. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham