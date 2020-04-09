World Europe 09 Apr 2020 1.5 million coronavi ...
1.5 million coronavirus cases in the world

AFP
Published Apr 9, 2020, 11:45 am IST
Updated Apr 9, 2020, 11:45 am IST
Of the 1,502,478 infections, 87,320 people have died across 192 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China
 An elderly homeless woman clasps the arm of doctor Anahi Moreno during a routine health check-up in a mobile clinic run by the Ministry of Inclusion and Social Wellbeing, SIBISO, near the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City. AP photo

PARIS: More than 1.5 million cases of the novel coronavirus have been registered worldwide, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 0530 GMT Thursday from official sources.

Of the 1,502,478 infections, 87,320 people have died across 192 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China late last year.

 

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are only testing the most serious cases.

