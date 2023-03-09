  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
World Europe 09 Mar 2023 Russian missiles tar ...
World, Europe

Russian missiles target cities across Ukraine, officials say

AP | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 9, 2023, 12:18 pm IST
Updated Mar 9, 2023, 12:18 pm IST
Three Russian rockets launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region are seen at dawn in Kharkiv, Ukraine, late Thursday, (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
 Three Russian rockets launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region are seen at dawn in Kharkiv, Ukraine, late Thursday, (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)

Kyiv: Russia unleashed a massive missile barrage on cities across Ukraine early Thursday, targeting energy infrastructure facilities and hitting some residential buildings, Ukrainian officials and media said.

Air raid sirens wailed all over Ukraine, including the capital, Kyiv, for at least five hours in the early morning hours. It was the first such missile attack in three weeks. Ukrainian media said air defence systems were activated in multiple regions.

Kharkiv Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said there have been 15 strikes on the city of Kharkiv and the outlying northeastern region, and residential buildings were hit. He promised to reveal more details about the scale of the damage or any casualties in Ukraine's second-largest city.

Objects of critical infrastructure is again in the crosshairs of the occupants, he said in a Telegram post.

The governor of the southern Odesa region, Maksym Marchenko, also reported strikes on Odesa, saying that energy facilities and residential buildings were hit.

The second wave is expected right now, so I ask the residents of the region to stay in shelters! Marchenko wrote on Telegram, saying the region was hit with a massive missile attack.

Air raid sirens sounded during the night across Kyiv, and residents in the capital were jolted out of bed by at least one loud explosion. It was not immediately what, if anything, was hit.

More explosions were reported in the northern city of Chernihiv and the western Lviv region, as well as in the cities of Dnipro, Lutsk and Rivne.

Russia has been hitting Ukraine with these massive missile attacks since last October. Initially, the barrages targeting the country's energy infrastructure took place weekly, plunging the entire cities into darkness, but became more spread out in time, with commentators speculating that Moscow may be saving up ammunition.

The last massive barrage took place on Feb 16. 

...
Tags: missile attacks, russian missile attack, russia ukraine war, kyiv under attack, ukraine cities under missile attack
Location: Ukraine, Kiova, Kyiv


Latest From World

Australia does not have the expertise to build its own nuclear subs -- which have an extended range and powerful strike capabilities -- and must buy them from either the United States or Britain. — Representational Image/By Arrangement

Australia, US, Britain leaders to meet, submarine deal expected

The forces issued the advisory as there have been cases where malware and spyware have allegedly been found in Chinese-origin mobile phones by agencies, the sources said. — Representational Image/By Arrangement

Expanded military postures by India, China elevate risk of armed confrontation: US

The report said the crises between India and Pakistan are more concerning because both are nuclear-armed states. However, Pakistan has a long history of supporting anti-India terrorist groups. — Representational Image/By Arramgement

Under PM Modi, India more likely to give military response: US Intelligence

Women supporters of a religious party

International Women's Day: Women rally in Pakistan after legal challenges



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Ukrainian MP quotes PM Modi's 'This is not an era of war' remark

Ukrainian Member of Parliament Vadym Halaichuk (ANI)

65,000 view Benedict XVI’s body lying in state at Vatican

The body of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is lied out in state inside St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican where thousands went to pay their homage. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Ukraine president Zelensky to meet Biden, address Congress in Washington

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet US leader Joe Biden and address Congress in Washington on Wednesday. (AFP)

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visits UK; meets PM Rishi Sunak, addresses Parliament

Rishi Sunak emphasized that UK is aware of Ukraine's needs and is one of the leaders in providing assistance. He reminded that the Challenger tanks will be at the front in a few weeks. He stated that UK is doing everything to prepare the Ukrainian military for the use of Challenger tanks

Cargo vessel runs aground in Suez Canal: Norwegian shipowner

In this file photo the Marshall Islands bulk carrier MV Glory leaves the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk on August 7, 2022. (Oleksandr GIMANOV / AFP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->