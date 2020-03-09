World Europe 09 Mar 2020 Coronavirus death to ...
World, Europe

Coronavirus death toll in Italy hits 366

AP
Published Mar 9, 2020, 11:08 am IST
Updated Mar 9, 2020, 11:11 am IST
After mass testing uncovered more than 7,300 infections, Italy’s outbreak surged to nearly equal South Korea’s
Representational image (AP)
 Representational image (AP)

Rome: Italy took a page from China’s playbook Sunday, attempting to lock down 16 million people, more than a quarter of its population for nearly a month to halt the relentless march of the coronavirus across Europe.

Weddings and museums, movie theaters and shopping malls are all affected by the new restrictions, which focus on a swath of northern Italy but are disrupting daily life around the country after Italy reported its death toll rose to 366.

 

Confusion reigned after the quarantine was announced, with residents and tourists from Venice to Milan trying to figure out how and when the new measures would take effect.

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte signed a quarantine decree early sunday for the country’s prosperous north. Areas under lockdown include Milan, Italy’s financial hub and the main city in Lombardy, and Venice, the main city in the neighboring Veneto region.

Tourists in the region, including those from abroad, were free to head home, the Italian transport ministry said, noting that airports and train stations remained open.

Italy is closing all museums and archaeological sites, even those far from the lockdown zone. It suspended all weddings until april 3. The northern regions concerned by sunday’s decree are closing cinemas and ski slopes.

Eateries all around Italy are expected, somehow, to keep patrons a meter (3 feet) away from each other.

Governments across Europe tightened their rules and  Bulgaria banned all indoor public events.

France’s president and Germany’s governing parties held emergency security meetings as the number of cases in each country surpassed 1,000.

...
Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), france bans, germany, milan, italy covid-19, coronavirus in italy


Latest From World

Representative Image (twitter)

Qatar Airways steps up measures after Kochi family tests positive for Coronavirus

Former BIGBANG boyband member wearing a face mask. (AFP)

South Korea Coronavirus toll climbs to 51, cases touch 7,300

Representational image (Twitter)

Qatar puts India, 13 other countries in travel ban list

According to the official All-China Women's Federation, women account for the majority of nurses and doctors on the frontline force (AFP)

Female medical staff in China given pills to delay periods



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
 

Separate baggage belt at Delhi airport for passengers from coronavirus hit countries

Representational image (PTI)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
 

Data privacy may face threat as US Bill targets online child sex abuse

Civil rights advocates warn that the “backdoor” access that the bill would provide could be exploited by hackers and authoritarian governments. (Photo | Flickr - djandyw.com)
 

Hey meme makers, a cool tool for you: Unscreen removes background from GIFs, videos

You can insert any background you want after stripping the existing background of your video or GIF (Photo | Unscreen.com)
 

Anushka back in haunted house for Nishabdham

Anushka stars in Nishabdham
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Harry, Meghan to fulfill final royal commitment before Megxit

File photo from Dec.25 2019 shows Britain's Prince William, left, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, second left, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, right, arrive to attend the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England. AP photo

Italy quarantines millions in virus lockdown around Venice, Milan

Tourists pull their luggage as they walk through a nearly empty St. Mark's Square on a rainy day in Venice. The coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy has so overwhelmed the public health system that officials are taking extraordinary measures to care for the sick, seeking to bring doctors out of retirement and accelerate graduation dates for nursing students. (AP)

Amid virus fears, Vatican to livestream Pope's Sunday prayer

Pope Francis at the vatican. AP file photo

Conspiracy tropes, misogyny and racist vitriol pushed German killer

A picture of a woman is seen between candles and flowers at a monument on the market place during a mourning for the victims of the shooting in Hanau, Germany. AP photo

To contain virus outbreak, Italy shuts down museums and theatres

An immigration officer wearing a protective face mask as a precautionary measure to avoid contracting COVID-19 (coronavirus) checks a mans temperature. AFP Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham