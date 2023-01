In this file photo the Marshall Islands bulk carrier MV Glory leaves the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk on August 7, 2022. (Oleksandr GIMANOV / AFP)

OSLO: A Norwegian cargo vessel has run aground in the Suez Canal and authorities are attempting to refloat the ship, shipowner Leth said on Monday.

"M/V Glory grounded while joining Southbound convoy near to Alaqantarah. Suez Canal Authority tugs are currently trying to refloat the vessel", the company wrote on Twitter.