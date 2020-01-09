World Europe 09 Jan 2020 Prince Harry, Meghan ...
World, Europe

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to step back as 'senior' royal family members

AFP
Published Jan 9, 2020, 12:08 pm IST
Updated Jan 9, 2020, 12:08 pm IST
The announcement appeared to catch the royal family by surprise.
In a shock announcement, the couple said they would spend time in North America and rip up long-established relations with the press. (Photo: File)
 In a shock announcement, the couple said they would spend time in North America and rip up long-established relations with the press. (Photo: File)

London: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan stunned the British monarchy on Wednesday by quitting as front-line members -- reportedly without first consulting Queen Elizabeth II.

In a shock announcement, the couple said they would spend time in North America and rip up long-established relations with the press.

 

Media reports said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their bombshell statement without notifying either Harry's grandmother the monarch, or his father Prince Charles.

The surprise news follows a turbulent year for the couple, who have openly said they have struggled in the spotlight and grown apart from Harry's brother Prince William. They have also reacted badly to negative news coverage.

"We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen," they said in a statement released by Buckingham Palace.

"We have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," they added.

"We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America."

The announcement appeared to catch the royal family by surprise.

Buckingham Palace put out a second statement an hour and 40 minutes later, saying discussions with Harry and Meghan were "at an early stage".

"We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through," it added.

It was understood that the mood in Buckingham Palace was one of disappointment and even, according the the BBC, "hurt".

Struggling in the spotlight

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, are among the most senior, core members of the royal family, and, along with William and his wife Kate, seen as the monarchy's future.

The pair spent six weeks over Christmas in Canada after speaking of the pressure of being in the spotlight following their fairytale wedding at Windsor Castle in May 2018 and son Archie's birth 12 months later.

They skipped the royal family's traditional Christmas at Sandringham, the sovereign's private estate in eastern England, spending the festive season instead with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.

Rumours that all was not well with the Sussexes surfaced in October when Harry, sixth in line to the throne, admitted that he and William were "on different paths" and had good and bad days in their relationship.

"We don't see each other as much as we used to," he told ITV television's Tom Bradby, whom Harry and William have grown to trust with interviews over the years.

Asked by Bradby if she was "not really OK" and life had "really been a struggle" becoming a mother while living under intense media scrutiny, Meghan appeared emotional and replied simply: "Yes."

Bradby said Wednesday that he sensed he was witnessing "a long, sad farewell to this royal life".

"This is a new war of the Windsors -- and it's not over yet."

Media battle

In October, Harry issued a stinging statement about general tabloid coverage and launched the first of a handful of lawsuits against newspaper publishers.

Asked if Meghan was facing the same media pressures as his mother Diana, who died in a car crash in Paris in 1997 while pursued by paparazzi, Harry told Bradby: "I will not be bullied into playing a game that killed my mum."

On a new website, the couple said they would no longer take part in the royal rota.

The rota system is an established arrangement between the palace and the press whereby news organisations take it in turns to cover events and then share the pictures, text and video with everyone in the pool, avoiding the mass media scrambles of the past.

Instead the couple will attempt to invite only "specialist", "grassroots", "credible" and "young, up-and-coming" media to events.

Queen Elizabeth's former press secretary Dickie Arbiter told Sky News television that the couple's approach was "a succession of doing things their own way -- which is the wrong way".

"Sometimes there's good press; sometimes there's bad press. You take the rough with the smooth."

"Always ends in tears"

Currently, Harry and Meghan's costs are largely funded from Charles' private income from the heir to the throne's estates, while the police foots their security bill.

Former BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt told Channel 4 television that royals thinking they can earn money in a side career "has always ended in tears".

Newspaper headlines on Thursday included The Sun's "Megxit", saying the couple had sparked civil war at the palace.

"They didn't even tell the Queen," said the Daily Mirror, while the Star said: "The Royal formerly known as Prince".

...
Tags: meghan markle, prince harry
Location: United Kingdom, England


Latest From World

Just before midnight, AFP correspondents in Baghdad heard two loud blasts followed by the wailing security sirens of the Green Zone. (Photo: AP)

Two rockets hit Iraqi capital's Green Zone: Security sources

U.S. president Donald Trump addresses the nation from the White House on the ballistic missile strike that Iran launched against Iraqi air bases housing American troops on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (AP)

Trump signals de-escalation on Iran

Iran launched missile attacks on US-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday. (Photo: File)

'Slap in face': Iran missiles hit US bases

Pakistan army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa. (File)

Pakistan Senate passes bill to give army chief extension of tenure



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro review: Monster charging case, also a mini power bank

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro are one of the most unique looking earbuds we have seen of late, shaped roughly like the oxford comma.
 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
 

2020 iPhone stunner as brand-new Apple iPhone gets revealed

The latest news coming from the supply chain is that Apple is likely to add yet another LCD-based model to its iPhone lineup for 2020. (Photo: PhoneArena)
 

Samsung to blow away 2020 with stunning new Galaxy phone

The launch invite is light on details.
 

World War III trends on Twitter and gathers steam

The popular hasthtags included #WWIII, #WorldWar3 and #WorldWarThreeDraft were trending on Twitter which garnered hundreds of thousands of mentions. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

'Serious replies only': Man seeks companion for his lonely duck, puts out dating ad

A 31-year-old special education teacher, drew up a singles ad for Yellow Duck and placed it on a community bulletin board at a local grocery store. (Photo: AP)

'Very disappointing night': Jeremy Corbyn won’t lead Labour Party in future UK polls

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said he would not lead the party into the next election after admitting it had been a

Boris Johnson wins majority in UK's Brexit election

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said it looks like his Conservative Party has won “a powerful new mandate to get Brexit done” in the country’s general election. (Photo: File)

Narayana Murthy's son-in-law among Indian-origin winners in UK polls

Indian-origin candidates across both the Conservative and Labour parties on Friday registered strong results in the UK's general election, with around a dozen MPs retaining their seats alongside some new faces. (Photo: Facebook)

No cake for Greta Thunberg, marks 17th birthday with seven-hour climate strike

“I’m not the kind of person who celebrates birthdays,” Greta Thunberg said as she turned 17 on Friday, marking the occasion in inimitable style - with a seven-hour hour protest outside the Swedish parliament. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham