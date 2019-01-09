search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Europe

British PM Theresa May loses key vote on Brexit procedure in Parliament

AFP
Published Jan 9, 2019, 8:51 pm IST
Updated Jan 9, 2019, 8:51 pm IST
The contentious amendment was passed by 308 votes in favour to 297 against it.
Lawmakers voted to force UK govt to announce within 3 sitting days what steps it will take next if its Brexit deal is rejected by parliament next week as appears likely. (Photo: File | AP)
 Lawmakers voted to force UK govt to announce within 3 sitting days what steps it will take next if its Brexit deal is rejected by parliament next week as appears likely. (Photo: File | AP)

London: Britain's government suffered another setback Wednesday as lawmakers voted to force it to announce within three sitting days what steps it will take next if its Brexit deal is rejected by parliament next week as appears likely.

The contentious amendment was passed by 308 votes in favour to 297 against, a day after lawmakers delivered another blow to Prime Minister Theresa May by voting to scupper a no-deal Brexit.

 

...
Tags: brexit, theresa may, brexit vote
Location: United Kingdom, England, London




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Free for a babysitting gig? Bonnie Paine tells Rishabh Pant to look after kids again

Earlier during New Year’s Day, Bonnie put up a picture on her Instagram account which had the 21-year-old Pant holding the home captain's son during an event at the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's residence. (Photo: AFP/Instagram)
 

2019 iPhone XI image leaked with Huawei-style camera module

The 2019 iPhone XI pictured with a triple camera setup. (Photo: @OnLeaks/Digit)
 

Smart speakers: India wants more

Relevance and trust are key factors for continued adoption of digital voice assistants.
 

BenQ announces official PUBG gaming monitor

ZOWIE XL2546 monitor comes equipped with Native 240Hz Refresh Rate, Static 1ms Response time and DyAcTM Technology which offers smooth and clear image.
 

CES 2019: Why is Google showing off with Assistant?

Google is introducing a preview of Assistant Connect, a platform for device manufacturers to bring the Google Assistant into their products in an affordable and easy-to-implement way.
 

Defective battery: Tesla sued for passenger death

Less than two months before the crash, Riley's parents had a limiter installed at a Tesla service center to prevent the vehicle from reaching over 85 mph, but it was removed at another Tesla service visit without his parents' knowledge, the law firm said here (Photo-AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

France shooting: Gunman kills 3 people in Strasbourg Christmas market, flees

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said the shooter had evaded a police dragnet and was on the run, raising concerns of a follow-up attack.(Representational Image)

Theresa May heads to Europe in bid to save Brexit deal under fire

The embattled leader is facing a rebellion in her own party and from parliamentary allies that threatens to sink both the agreement and her leadership. (Photo: File)

At least 31,000 'yellow vests' protesting across France, 700 detained

Shouts of 'Macron, resign' mingled with the tear gas near the famous Champs-Elysees avenue, the scene last Saturday of the worst rioting in Paris for decades. (Photo: AP)

UK home office gets receipt of Vijay Mallya's extradition order to India

Monday's verdict marked a major turning point in the case, which dates back to the erstwhile Kingfisher Airlines defaulting on loans sought from a series of state-owned Indian banks. (Photo: File)

Angela Merkel resigns as CDU leader, loyalist wins party leadership

Angela Merkel
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham