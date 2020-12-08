The Indian Premier League 2020

World Europe 08 Dec 2020 90-year-old woman in ...
World, Europe

90-year-old woman in UK receives first Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

PTI
Published Dec 8, 2020, 1:43 pm IST
Updated Dec 8, 2020, 1:43 pm IST
UK's Health Service said its workers have been working around the clock to manage large-scale logistical challenges of deploying the vaccine
90 year old Margaret Keenan, the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, administered by nurse May Parsons at University Hospital, Coventry, England, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. The United Kingdom, one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus, is beginning its vaccination campaign, a key step toward eventually ending the pandemic. (AP)
 90 year old Margaret Keenan, the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, administered by nurse May Parsons at University Hospital, Coventry, England, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. The United Kingdom, one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus, is beginning its vaccination campaign, a key step toward eventually ending the pandemic. (AP)

London: A 90-year-old woman from Northern Ireland on Tuesday became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine - marking the start of the UK's mass vaccination programme.

Margaret Keenan, from Enniskillen, said she felt "so privileged" to receive the jab at University Hospital, Coventry.

 

Keenan became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine outside trial conditions, the BBC reported.

Since the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine got the green light from the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) last week, the National Health Service said its workers have been working around the clock to manage the large-scale logistical challenge of deploying the vaccine.

...
Tags: pfizer vaccine, coronavirus vaccine uk, first covid vaccine shot


Latest From World

In this photo released by the Indonesian Presidential Palace, workers register boxes containing coronavirus vaccines made by Chinese company Sinovac, after arriving at a facility of state-owned pharmaceutical company Bio Farma in Bandung, West Java, Indonesia on Monday, December 7. (Indonesian Presidential Palace via AP)

Chinese Covid-19 vaccine maker gets $500 million funding boost

A nurse cleans her protective helmet at a Covid-19 testing centre in the San Miguelito district of Panama City on December 3 (STR/ AFP)

WHO looks at e-certificates for COVID-19 vaccination

The passage of the Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act by the Senate on Wednesday comes as a big relief to Indian IT professionals who come to the US on H-1B work visas and their current waiting period for Green Card or permanent residency is running into decades. (PTI)

US Senate passes bill eliminating per-country cap for H-1B work visas

The US issues up to 85,000 H-1B visas each year in sectors including technology, engineering and medicine. (AFP)

US court blocks two H-1B visa regulations proposed by Trump administration



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Vienna attack: Five killed as suspected IS sympathisers strike six locations

Huge manhunt underway after gunmen open fire at multiple locations across central Vienna (Photo : AFP)

Girls Takeover: Finland PM hands her post to teenager for one day

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (L) let 16-year-old Aava Murto take her place for a day. (Image: Twitter/@FinGovernment)

Germany may start giving COVID-19 vaccine shots as soon as next month

An employee of the vaccine production company IDT Biologika shows an Ampoule during the visit by German health minister Spahn in Dessau, eastern Germany on November 23, 2020 as the race to develop a Covid-19 vaccine continues. (AFP)

Lesson not learned: Europe unprepared as 2nd virus wave hits

A demonstrator carries an anti-vaccination sign at a protest action against restrictions imposed during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, outside Downing Street, central London on October 10, 2020. - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected next week to outline a new three-tier lockdown system as rates of coronavirus infection surge particularly in northern England. (AFP)

Indian-origin COVID-19 patients face higher death risk in England: Report

A health employer checks a Covid-19 coronavirus test in Kozani, on October 16, 2020. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham