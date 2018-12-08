search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Europe

Angela Merkel resigns as CDU leader, loyalist wins party leadership

AFP
Published Dec 8, 2018, 1:28 am IST
Updated Dec 8, 2018, 3:37 am IST
In difficult times we shouldn’t forget our Christian stance, says Merkel.
Angela Merkel
 Angela Merkel

Hambur: German Chancellor Angela Merkel handed off leadership of her party on Friday after nearly two decades at the helm, with the race wide open between a loyal deputy and a longtime rival.

The contest's outcome is expected to be crucial in deciding whether Merkel, Europe's most influential leader, can realise her stated goal of completing her fourth term in 2021 and then leaving politics.

 

Merkel, 64, is quitting the helm of her conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) after a series of poll setbacks rooted in controversy over her liberal refugee policy.

“I'm very grateful that I could be party chairwoman for 18 years -- it is a very, very long time and the CDU of course had its ups and downs,” Merkel said. 

“But we won four national elections together... and I am happy I can remain chancellor.” Merkel has led Germany since 2005, and moved the party and country steadily toward the political centre. More generous family leave, an exit from nuclear power and an end to military conscription were among her signature policies.

The two main candidates, CDU deputy leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (known as AKK) and corporate lawyer Friedrich Merz, are locked in a battle over whether to embrace or break with the veteran chancellor's legacy.

A third contender, Health Minister Jens Spahn, 38, an outspoken critic of Merkel's 2015 decision to welcome more than one million asylum seekers to Germany, is seen as being in a distant third place.

While AKK, 56, is viewed as a keeper of the flame and similar to Merkel with an even temper and middle-of-the-road policies, Merz, 63, has become the torchbearer for those seeking a more decisive break with the chancellor.

“The Merkel era is palpably coming to an end,” political journalist and AKK biographer Kristina Dunz said. “Merz could be tempted to see his revenge and lunge for power (as soon as next year).” This week Merz, who has insisted in the face of widespread scepticism that he could work well with Merkel, won the backing of powerful former finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, now the parliamentary speaker.

Both men are seen as harbouring longstanding grudges against the chancellor, after she thwarted Schaeuble's ambition to become German president and Merz's desire to remain CDU parliamentary group leader several years ago.

“Schaeuble's manoeuvre shows: the CDU of the old Germany is trying to make a comeback,” news weekly Der Spiegel said.

“It is the CDU of the (former chancellor Helmut) Kohl years, in which men like Schaeuble and Merz barked orders like military officers and women usually made the coffee.” National broadsheet Sueddeutsche Zeitung said Schaeuble's move signalled that the CDU's long-festering divisions, thinly veiled by unity behind Merkel, could well break out in the open after the conference.

“The CDU of the Merkel years is falling apart,” it said. “Opposing camps are forming.” Few observers have dared to predict how the 1,000 delegates -- political and party office holders -- will vote.  

...
Tags: german chancellor angela merkel




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shy people are more likely to suffer anxiety during a hangover: study

Scientists said that people need to accept being shy and understand that there’s nothing wrong with being quiet (Photo: AFP)
 

Everything you need to know about E-gymming according to Sunny Riz

In conversation, Sunny Riz, owner of My Bollywood Body shares inputs on E-gymming and its various benefits.
 

Grinch steals Christmas: Charity worker tells children Santa Claus is not real

Pupils were then asked to smash up chocolate versions of St Nicholas and his reindeer to hammer home the point. (Photo: AP)
 

Aanand L Rai had switched off his phone during the shoot of Issaqbaazi, here's why

Shah Rukh Khan, Aanand L Rai, Salman Khan and Remo D'Souza on Zero's Issaqbaazi sets.
 

The Huawei Technologies controversy explained

Huawei today continues to expand into new areas including chip development, artificial intelligence and cloud computing. (Photo: AP)
 

Japan to ban Huawei, ZTE from government contracts

Australia and New Zealand have already blocked Huawei from building 5G networks. Britain’s BT Group said on Wednesday it was removing Huawei’s equipment from the core of its existing 3G and 4G mobile operations and would not use the company in central parts of the next network. (Photo AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Indian-origin woman killed by husband in UK, he looked up ‘plot to kill wife’

The husband of a 34-year-old Indian-origin pharmacist found dead in her home in Middlesborough, northern England, earlier this year has been found guilty of her murder.(Photo: Jessica Patel/Facebook)

'If US stops our oil, then no oil will be exported from the Gulf': Iran

'America should know that we are selling our oil and will continue to sell our oil and they are not able to stop our oil exports,' President Hassan Rouhani said. (Photo: File)

World is way off course in its plan to prevent catastrophic climate change, warns UN

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

World Bank promises USD 200 billion in 2021-25 to fight climate change

The World Bank said the move, coinciding with a UN climate summit meeting of some 200 nations in Poland, represented a 'significantly ramped up ambition' to tackle climate change, 'sending an important signal to the wider global community to do the same'. (Representational image | Pixabay)

France to consider state of emergency to contain violent riots

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday that the wave of violence and vandalism in Paris on Saturday could not be justified in any way and had nothing to do with a peaceful expression of legitimate anger. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham