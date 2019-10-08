World Europe 08 Oct 2019 3 scientists find ho ...
World, Europe

3 scientists find how cells use oxygen, get Nobel

AFP
Published Oct 8, 2019, 12:45 am IST
Updated Oct 8, 2019, 12:45 am IST
Research opens up new strategies to fight common diseases such as cancer and anaemia.
Gregg Semenza
 Gregg Semenza

Stockholm: Three researchers from the US and Britain on Monday shared the Nobel Medicine Prize for research into how human cells sense and adapt to changing oxygen levels, opening up new strategies to fight common diseases such as cancer and anaemia.

William Kaelin and Gregg Semenza of the United States and Britain’s Peter Ratcliffe split the nine million Swedish kronor ($914,000, 833,000 euros) award.

 

While the fact that humans need oxygen to survive has been understood for centuries, how the body registers and responds to oxygen was little known prior to the trio’s pioneering work.

“They established the basis for our understanding of how oxygen levels affect cellular metabolism and physiological function,” the jury said.

Semenza studied a gene known as EPO which causes the body to create more red blood cells and isolated the specific DNA segments that help it to adapt to low oxygen levels.

Ratcliffe and Semenza then applied this knowledge to show that the oxygen sensing mechanism was present in virtually all human tissues. Kaelin identified another gene, present in patients with a genetic disorder that puts them at far greater risk of certain cancers. The gene rewires the body’s ability to prevent the onset of cancer, and it plays a key role in how cancer cells respond to low oxygen levels.

Their work has shed new light on the specific, cell-level processes the body undergoes when low on oxygen — from helping our muscles function during exercise to adapting to life at high altitude.

Cells’ oxygen-sensing ability is also essential during foetal development and in creating new blood vessels. A large number of diseases are linked to EPO, including renal failure and severe anaemia.

Cancerous tumours use the body’s oxygen-regulating tools to hijack blood vessel formation and allow the cancer cells to spread. The Nobel committee that several trials were underway developing drugs to interrupt this process, potentially short-circuiting tumour growth.

“Intense ongoing efforts in academic laboratories and pharmaceutical companies are now focused on developing drugs that can interfere with different disease states by either activating, or blocking, the oxygen-sensing machinery,” the jury said.

For treatment of anaemia — where the body lacks sufficient red blood cells to carry enough oxygen to tissues — medicines in development seek to stimulate EPO creation.

This essentially tricks the body into thinking it is at higher altitude, prompting the creation of new red blood cells. One drug using EPO-stimulation for anaemia is in the market in China and others are in the pipeline.

...
Tags: nobel prize


Latest From World

APG released its much-awaited 228-page ‘Mutual Evaluation Report’ on Saturday, days ahead of the key FATF plenary meeting in Paris which will decide whether Pakistan should be blacklisted.

Pakistan fails to curb terror funding

Photo: Representational image

10 killed in attack on bus in east Afghanistan: Government official

Photo: Representational image

Indian-origin Singaporean judge joins Brunei Supreme Court

The Taliban officials spoke on condition of anonymity, citing what they described as the sensitive nature of the issue, the paper cited a RFE/RL report. (Representational Image)

Afghan Taliban says it released 3 Indian hostages in prisoner swap deal: report



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maharashtra: Tigress found dead after suspected territorial fight

The forest staff was since then searching for the tigress and spotted its carcass in the Tadoba forest range. (Photo: Representational image)
 

Honda Diwali offers: Benefits of up to Rs 5 lakh

Honda is offering the maximum benefit of Rs 5 lakh on its flagship SUV, the CR-V.
 

Maruti Baleno RS prices Slashed by Rs 1 lakh

Maruti is unlikely to upgrade the 1.0-litre boosterjet engine to make it BS6 compliant.
 

Bigg Boss 13 Day 5: Girls get back at boys by nominating them

Boys from Bigg Boss 13.
 

Ranveer Singh buys Lamborgini at this price; find out

Ranveer Singh.
 

Samsung Galaxy M30s review: Samsung’s back in the mid-range game

With cut-throat competition in the segment, Samsung resurrects their M-series king, the M30s, taking all the good stuff from the M30 and adding more to get back in the modern mid-range game.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

New UK Brexit plans don't 'fully' meet Irish border objectives: Dublin

Photo: Representational image

UK: PM Boris Johnson set to suspend UK Parliament from October 8 to 14

PM Boris Johnson. (Photo: File)

French man paralysed in accident walks again with brain-controlled exoskeleton

The man involved, identified only as Thibault, a 28-year-old from Lyon, said the technology had given him a new lease of life. (Representational Image)

UK court rejects Pak’s claim to 35 million pounds in favour of India

‘Nizam VII (Mir Osman Ali Khan) was beneficially entitled to the fund and those claiming in right of Nizam VII - the Princes and India - are entitled to have the sum paid out to their order,’ Justice Marcus Smith of the Royal Courts of Justice in London ruled. (Photo: Twitter)

UK PM Boris Johnson to unveil new Brexit plan in closing address

Johnson has received a rapturous welcome at the first party conference since Conservative members elected him as leader in July with one purpose -- to get Britain out of the EU. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham