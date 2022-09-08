Doctors 'concerned' for her health of British Queen: palace

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience at Balmoral, in Scotland, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, where Truss was invited to become Prime Minister and form a new government. Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision as doctors are â€œconcerned for Her Majestyâ€™s health.â€ The announcement comes a day after the 96-year-old monarch canceled a meeting of her Privy Council and was told to rest.(File image: AP)

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II's doctors are “concerned” for her health and recommended she “remain under medical supervision”, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.

The 96-year-old monarch has been dogged by health problems since October last year that left her with difficulties walking and standing.

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral,” her Scottish Highland retreat, the palace added in a statement.