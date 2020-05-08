45th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

56,409

58

Recovered

16,790

14

Deaths

1,890

1

Maharashtra177943301694 Gujarat70131709425 Delhi5980193166 Tamil Nadu5409154737 Rajasthan34531903100 Madhya Pradesh32521231193 Uttar Pradesh3071125062 Andhra Pradesh183378038 Punjab164414928 West Bengal1548296151 Telangana112269329 Jammu and Kashmir7933359 Karnataka70536630 Haryana6252607 Bihar5562185 Kerala5034744 Odisha245622 Chandigarh135211 Jharkhand132413 Tripura8820 Uttarakhand61391 Chhatisgarh59360 Assam54351 Himachal Pradesh46343 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry960 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
World Europe 08 May 2020 France prepares to l ...
World, Europe

France prepares to lift lockdown, red zone Paris under watch

REUTERS
Published May 8, 2020, 12:56 pm IST
Updated May 8, 2020, 12:56 pm IST
Prime minister Edouard Philippe opine that enough progress had been made in curbing the virus and supporting hospitals
A grandchild gives a kiss to his grand-father, suspected of being infected with the novel coronavirus, as he is evacuated to a hospital by the Protection Civile Paris Seine first aid workers, from his home in Paris. (AFP)
 A grandchild gives a kiss to his grand-father, suspected of being infected with the novel coronavirus, as he is evacuated to a hospital by the Protection Civile Paris Seine first aid workers, from his home in Paris. (AFP)

Paris: Parisians must show forms to use rush-hour public transport and still avoid parks, though they will be able to shop at Champs-Elysee boutiques again, under measures to start lifting France’s coronavirus lockdown from Monday.

Though France is one of the worst-affected nations with 25,987 deaths, prime minister Edouard Philippe told a news conference that enough progress had been made in curbing COVID-19 and supporting hospitals to begin easing restrictions.

 

Some regions including the Paris area would, however, remain “red zones” with a more cautious end to the nearly two-month national shutdown.

“The country is cut in two, with the virus circulating more quickly in some regions, notably in the Paris region,” Philippe said. “In the Paris region, the infection rate is falling slowly, but it remains very high, higher than we expected. That is why in these territories we will need to be extra vigilant.”

Administrative regions around Calais, Strasbourg and Dijon will also remain “red zones”, where some restrictions will stay - such as keeping parks, gardens and secondary schools shut.

Beaches, water sports centres and lakes will remain closed for now but regional prefectures can allow their opening on request by the local mayor, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said.

In Paris, commuters will need permissions from their employers to use the metro or buses at peak hours.

However, more than half of shops on the famed Champs-Elysees avenue, linking the Arc de Triomphe to the Paris Obelisk, can reopen, the avenue’s business committee said.

In other parts of France, cafes and restaurants may open from early June if the infection rate remains low.

Next week, about 1 million children and 130,000 teachers will return to school, Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said.

The elderly and vulnerable were advised to continue observing the same distancing as during the lockdown in coming months, though the prime minister said that would not be compulsory and would rely on common sense.

“The distinction between green and red might tend to widen from June,” Philippe said. “Whether in a red or green area, we can’t get smart with the virus.”
Travel Restrictions

People will no longer need to carry a form to leave home, but papers will be needed for trips exceeding a radius of 100 km (62 miles), which will be only allowed for professional reasons, funerals or caring for the sick.

Castaner said controls would be enforced at train stations and major roads with fines of 135 euros ($146) for rulebreakers.

Travel restrictions with countries from Europe’s Schengen area will remain in place until at least June 15, while restrictions for travellers from outside Europe would be lifted “when the health situation allows it.”

Quarantine and isolation will be possible for all travellers into France once a new law is passed. However, these would not apply to EU countries and Britain - for now.

“At this stage, considering the way the epidemic has evolved in Europe and how aligned public health measures are between European countries, these measures will not apply within the European area,” Castaner said.

Some additional border crossings with other EU countries will be allowed, notably for the care or schooling of children, as well as for residents from the European area with a compelling economic reason, notably seasonal agricultural workers.

...
Tags: paris, france, update, coronavirus, covid-19, lockdown relaxation, red zone, details


Latest From World

US President Donald Trump (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photos by AFP)

Putin-Trump discuss coronavirus, arms control over phone call

Authorities say firefighters in the Florida Panhandle battled wildfires through the night that have forced hundreds of people to evacuate from their homes. (AP)

Hundreds evacuated as wildfires rage in Florida

This Library of Congress photo shows a demonstration at the Red Cross Emergency Ambulance Station in Washington, D.C., during the influenza pandemic of 1918.

World in 2020 resembles 1918 despite science advance

A stranded Australian citizen wears a face mask while in a queue to board a flight back to her country. (AP)

Australia readies to ease COVID-19 restrictions



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thought H-1B workers had it great? Report says Google, Microsoft pay them below par

The report alleged that major US-based technology firms that hire H-1B workers directly had significant shares of their certified H-1B positions assigned as Level 1 or Level 2, the two lowest wage levels in fiscal 2019, both of which are below the local median wage.
 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
 

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

How bats carry coronavirus without getting sick

Representational Image. (AFP)

No less than 80,000 new cases were reported everyday in April

Health workers prepare to collect samples for COVID-19 swab tests at a roadside camp in Kolkata. (PTI)

Manage lockdown to relaxation transition carefully to avoid virus resurgence: WHO

Red Cross volunteers arrive at the home of a woman with symptoms of Covid-19 as part of the Red Cross operations to enforce the SAMU (French Urgent Medical Aid Service) in Paris. (AFP)

UK overtakes Italy, reports highest coronavirus death toll in Europe

A member of the clinical staff wears personal protective equipment (PPE) as she cares for a patent at the Intensive Care unit at Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge. (AFP)

UK right behind Italy as worst hit in Europe

A medical worker waits for visitors to a drive-in novel coronavirus COVID-19 testing facility at the Chessington World of Adventures Resort, in Chessington. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham