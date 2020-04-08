World Europe 08 Apr 2020 Europe records over ...
Europe records over 7,50,000 coronavirus cases

AFP
Published Apr 8, 2020, 6:54 pm IST
Updated Apr 8, 2020, 7:51 pm IST
This accounts for more than half of the cases identified worldwide so far.
PARIS: More than 750,000 coronavirus cases have been recorded across Europe, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources at 1100 GMT.
      

That accounts for more than half of the cases identified worldwide so far, although the official figures probably reflect a fraction of the actual number. With at least 750,276 cases and 58,627 recorded deaths, Europe remains the continent hit hardest by the pandemic.
       

 

To date, 1,438,291 cases of novel coronavirus have been recorded across the world, and 82,726 deaths. Italy has been the worst-hit country, recording 17,127 fatalities out of 135,586 cases. Spain has recorded 14,555 deaths from 146,690 cases.

