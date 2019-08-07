Tension as Iran unveils 3 precision guided missiles

This picture released by Iran Defence Ministry shows missiles “Ghaem” (bottom) and “Yasin” (top) during an unveiling ceremony in Tehran on Tuesday. —AFP

London: After President Hassan Rouhani warning of the launching ‘mother of all wars’ against USS if tensions in the Gulf spill over into conflict, Iran on Tuesday unveiled what it described as three new precision guided missiles.

Iran’s Defence Minister Brigadier-General Amir Hatami said it proves Iran ‘will not hesitate for a moment to defend [itself]’ as he viewed the weapons in front of TV cameras. He added that while peace with Iran will be ‘the mother of all peace’, ‘war will be the mother of all wars.’

Among the new weapons unveiled by Tehran was a guided missile dubbed Yasin, which has folding wings and is designed to be fired from a drone.

Another newly-developed weapon was the Balaban, which Iran said could be fired from an aircraft before being guided to its target using GPS and other sensors.

Finally, the defence ministry unveiled an updated version of the heat-seeking Ghaem missile, which is also designed as an air-to-air weapon, the Fars news agency said.

Iran has been engaged in sabre-rattling with the US for months after the Trump administration walked away from a nuclear deal signed under predecessor Obama.

The UK then became a target of Tehran's ire after seizing an Iranian tanker off Gibraltar in what the regime described as 'economic terrorism' carried out on behalf of America.

On Monday, the UK became the first nation to agree to join a US-led mission to protecting shipping through the Gulf after one of its tankers was seized.