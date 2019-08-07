World Europe 07 Aug 2019 Tension as Iran unve ...
World, Europe

Tension as Iran unveils 3 precision guided missiles

AGENCIES
Published Aug 7, 2019, 2:33 am IST
Updated Aug 7, 2019, 3:15 am IST
Finally, the defence ministry unveiled an updated version of the heat-seeking Ghaem missile.
This picture released by Iran Defence Ministry shows missiles “Ghaem” (bottom) and “Yasin” (top) during an unveiling ceremony in Tehran on Tuesday. —AFP
 This picture released by Iran Defence Ministry shows missiles “Ghaem” (bottom) and “Yasin” (top) during an unveiling ceremony in Tehran on Tuesday. —AFP

London: After President Hassan Rouhani warning of the launching  ‘mother of all wars’ against USS  if tensions in the Gulf spill over into conflict, Iran on Tuesday unveiled what it described as three new precision guided missiles.

Iran’s Defence Minister Brigadier-General Amir Hatami said it proves Iran ‘will not hesitate for a moment to defend [itself]’ as he viewed the weapons in front of TV cameras. He added that while peace with Iran will be ‘the mother of all peace’, ‘war will be the mother of all wars.’

 

Among the new weapons unveiled by Tehran was a guided missile dubbed Yasin, which has folding wings and is designed to be fired from a drone.

Another newly-developed weapon was the Balaban, which Iran said could be fired from an aircraft before being guided to its target using GPS and other sensors.

Finally, the defence ministry unveiled an updated version of the heat-seeking Ghaem missile, which is also designed as an air-to-air weapon, the Fars news agency said.

Iran has been engaged in sabre-rattling with the US for months after the Trump administration walked away from a nuclear deal signed under predecessor Obama.

The UK then became a target of Tehran's ire after seizing an Iranian tanker off Gibraltar in what the regime described as 'economic terrorism' carried out on behalf of America.

On Monday, the UK became the first nation to agree to join a US-led mission to protecting shipping through the Gulf after one of its tankers was seized.

...
Tags: hassan rouhani, economic terrorism, tehran


Latest From World

Toni Morrison

Nobel laureate Toni Morrison no more

European Union and British flags flutter. (File pic)

European Commission open to Brexit talks, hopes to avoid ‘no-deal’

People watch a television news screen showing a file footage of North Koreas missile launch, at a railway station in Seoul on Tuesday. —AP

Pyongyang threatens to carry out more tests

Cryptocurrency exchan-ges deal in virtual money like bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple which use a technology called blockchain. (Photo: Representational Image)

North Korea cyber experts stole $2 billion for WMD



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu Minister urges people to take up #rainwaterchallenge

In a video released as part of the campaign, the minister said a 200-sqft house can store water for one whole year if rainwater is harvested properly. (Photo: File)
 

'It will end our slavery': West Pakistan refugees celebrate Article 370 scrapping

The refugees, who were so far denied the Jammu and Kashmir citizenship, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the historic decision and said August 5, the day when the government revoked provisions of the Article 370, will be written in 'golden words'. (Photo: AP)
 

Video: Varun Dhawan's shave turns into nightmare as he preps for 'Coolie No 1' remake

Varun Dhawan's preparation for Coolie No 1 remake. (Photo: YouTube)
 

Photos: Singer Halsey passionately kisses BF Yungblud on his birthday

Halsey and Yungblud kiss. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's 'RX100' remake goes on floors in Mumbai

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty on Tuesday started shooting for his debut film, the Hindi remake of Telugu hit "RX100".
 

Keep these 5 things in mind while filing Income Tax Return

E-Filing Income Tax Return for AY 2019-20: Individuals and entities, having any income on which there was any TDS or an annual income of over Rs 2.5 lakh, have to file Income Tax Return.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Murder, 'gay-hunters' strike terror in Russia's LGBT community

Russian riot police detained gay rights activists during World Day Against Homophobia and Transophobia in Saint Petersburg in May. (Photo: AFP)

English? Non merci: France's minister urges citizens to cut down on English use

Officials at Riester’s culture ministry could not be immediately reached for further comment on the matter. (Photo: Twitter)

European Commission open to Brexit talks, hopes to avoid ‘no-deal’

European Union and British flags flutter. (File pic)

Boy thrown from London's Tate Modern is 'stable'

The boy fell from there onto a fifth floor roof and was airlifted to hospital by helicopter. (Photo: AFP)

Russia slams UK media's 'biased' coverage of Moscow rally

The Russian Embassy in the UK on Sunday slammed the British media's
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham