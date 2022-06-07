World Europe 07 Jun 2022 Angry UK lawmakers t ...
World, Europe

Angry UK lawmakers trigger confidence vote in Boris Johnson

REUTERS
Published Jun 7, 2022, 12:25 am IST
Updated Jun 7, 2022, 12:25 am IST
Johnson has been under growing pressure since the documented alcohol-fuelled parties at the heart of power when Britain was under lockdown
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (AP)
  Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (AP)

London: Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face a no-confidence vote later on Monday, after a growing number of lawmakers in the governing Conservative Party questioned the British leader’s flagging authority over the “partygate” scandal.

Johnson, appointed Prime Minister in 2019, has been under growing pressure, unable to move on from a report that documented alcohol-fuelled parties at the heart of power when Britain was under strict lockdowns to tackle Covid-19.

 

In a searing attack on the once seemingly unassailable Johnson, Jesse Norman, a loyalist who served as a junior minister in the finance ministry between 2019 and 2021, said the Prime Minister staying in power insulted both the electorate and the party.

He is just one of several Conservative lawmakers who have voiced concern over whether Johnson, 57, has lost his authority to govern Britain, which is facing the risk of recession, rising prices and strike-inflicted travel chaos in ondon.

“The threshold of 15% of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in the leader of the Conservative Party has been exceeded,” Graham Brady, chairman of the party’s 1922 Committee that represents rank-and-file Conservative lawmakers, wrote.

 

Brady said a vote would be held between 6 pm and 8 pm (11.30 pm-1.30 pm IST) on Monday. “The votes will be counted immediately afterwards. An announcement will be made at a time to be advised,” Brady said.

A spokesperson for Johnson’s Downing Street office said the vote was “a chance to end months of speculation and allow the government to draw a line and move on, delivering on the people’s priorities”.

“The PM welcomes the opportunity to make his case to MPs (members of parliament) and will remind them that when they’re united and focused on the issues that matter to voters there is no more formidable political force.” A majority of Conservative lawmakers — or 180 — would have to vote against Johnson for him to be removed — a level some Conservatives say might be difficult to reach.  If passed, there would then be a leadership contest to decide his replacement.

 

Since the release of the damning report into the so-called "partygate" scandal, which listed fights and alcohol-induced vomiting at lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street, Johnson and his government had urged lawmakers to move on.

...
Tags: no confidence vote against boris
Location: United Kingdom, England, London


Latest From World

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (AP)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to face confidence vote

Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (ANi)

Saudi joins other Arab nations in condemning remarks of BJP leader against Prophet

Supporters of Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan, take part in an anti-government demonstration to a protest against the inflation and fuel price hike in Karachi on June 3, 2022. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP)

Amid Imran Khan's assassination rumours, security agencies on high alert in Islamabad

A woman runs from a house that's on fire after shelling in Donetsk, on the territory which is under the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic control, eastern Ukraine, Friday, June 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

Russia may be in Ukraine to stay after 100 days of war



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Russian strikes turning Mariupol into 'ashes' as West plans more sanctions

An elderly woman walks pass concrete blocks topped with sandbags at a street in Odesa, southern Ukraine, on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.(AP/Petros Giannakouris)

Russia may be in Ukraine to stay after 100 days of war

A woman runs from a house that's on fire after shelling in Donetsk, on the territory which is under the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic control, eastern Ukraine, Friday, June 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

Devasahayam Pillai becomes 1st Indian layman to be declared saint by Pope

An available illustration of Devasahayam Pillai. (Twitter)

Ukrainian leaders predict more gruesome discoveries ahead

Municipal workers remove the body of a man from a house in Bucha, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Russia cuts gas to Poland, Bulgaria, West vows arms for Kyiv

A destroyed tank and a damaged apartment building from heavy fighting are seen in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->