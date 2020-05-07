44th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

53,045

3,010

Recovered

15,331

894

Deaths

1,787

94

Maharashtra167583094651 Gujarat66251500396 Delhi5532154265 Tamil Nadu4829151635 Rajasthan3355173995 Madhya Pradesh33181099185 Uttar Pradesh2998113060 Andhra Pradesh177772936 Punjab152613527 West Bengal1456265144 Telangana110764829 Jammu and Kashmir7753228 Karnataka69335429 Haryana5942607 Bihar5421884 Kerala5034694 Odisha205612 Jharkhand127373 Chandigarh124211 Tripura6420 Uttarakhand61391 Chhatisgarh59360 Assam46351 Himachal Pradesh43343 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry960 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
World Europe 07 May 2020 Russian doctors jump ...
World, Europe

Russian doctors jump to death from hospital windows due to pandemic pressure

PTI
Published May 7, 2020, 9:27 am IST
Updated May 7, 2020, 9:27 am IST
Many medical workers say they have been threatened with dismissal or even prosecution for going public with their grievances
A medical worker wearing protective equipment to protect against coronavirus smokes as he and his colleague rest in the yard of the Pokrovskaya hospital in St.Petersburg, Russia. (AP)
 A medical worker wearing protective equipment to protect against coronavirus smokes as he and his colleague rest in the yard of the Pokrovskaya hospital in St.Petersburg, Russia. (AP)

Moscow: Two Russian doctors have died and another was seriously injured in falls from hospital windows after they reportedly came under pressure over working conditions in the coronavirus pandemic.

The exact circumstances of the separate incidents in the last two weeks remain unclear and they are being investigated by police, but they underscore the enormous strains that Russian doctors and nurses have faced during the outbreak.

 

Reports said two of the doctors had protested their working conditions and the third was being blamed after her colleagues contracted the virus.

Across Russia, doctors have decried shortages of protective equipment and questionable infection control procedures at dozens of hospitals, with many saying they have been threatened with dismissal or even prosecution for going public with their grievances. Hundreds of medical workers also have gotten infected.

Dr. Alexander Shulepov, who works on an ambulance crew in the Voronezh region, 500 kilometers (310 miles) south of Moscow, fell from a second-floor window May 2 at a hospital where he was being treated for COVID-19, breaking several ribs and fracturing his skull.

In a video posted earlier on social media by his colleague, Alexander Kosyakin, both complained about shortages of protective gear. In the video, the 37-year-old Shulepov said he was being forced to finish his shift despite being diagnosed with COVID-19.

But later, local health officials shared another video of Shulepov on social media in which he retracted his earlier complaints, saying he was being emotional.

Kosyakin was accused of spreading false news about the shortages after posting the video and is under investigation. He refused to comment to The Associated Press.

It is unclear what caused Shulepov's fall. Some local media reports said he slipped while trying to climb from his window for a smoke outside, while others suggested it was due to the pressure for airing his complaints in public.

...
Tags: russian doctors, work pressure, coronavirus, covid-19, lack of protective gear
Location: Russian Federation, Moscow (City), Moscow


Latest From World

Medical workers take in patients outside a special coronavirus area at Maimonides Medical Center in the Borough Park neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (AFP)

Experts fear second wave of virus as Europe, US relax lockdown curbs

Red Cross volunteers arrive at the home of a woman with symptoms of Covid-19 as part of the Red Cross operations to enforce the SAMU (French Urgent Medical Aid Service) in Paris. (AFP)

Manage lockdown to relaxation transition carefully to avoid virus resurgence: WHO

Mourners stand besides a mass grave at the Nossa Senhora cemetary in Manaus, Amazon state, Brazil. (AFP)

Brazil emerges as next big coronavirus hotspot

Doctors and nurses rally outside a Kiev hospital in Ukraine to protest against a decrease in their salaries as a result of the ongoing medical reform. (AFP)

Coronavirus infects 90k frontline healthworkers across the globe



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thought H-1B workers had it great? Report says Google, Microsoft pay them below par

The report alleged that major US-based technology firms that hire H-1B workers directly had significant shares of their certified H-1B positions assigned as Level 1 or Level 2, the two lowest wage levels in fiscal 2019, both of which are below the local median wage.
 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
 

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

UK overtakes Italy, reports highest coronavirus death toll in Europe

A member of the clinical staff wears personal protective equipment (PPE) as she cares for a patent at the Intensive Care unit at Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge. (AFP)

UK right behind Italy as worst hit in Europe

A medical worker waits for visitors to a drive-in novel coronavirus COVID-19 testing facility at the Chessington World of Adventures Resort, in Chessington. (AFP)

Julian Assange fathered two kids with lawyer while at Ecuador Embassy: Report

File image of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

Boris Johnson discharged from hospital, thanks NHS staff for their hardwork

File image of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Indian origin doctors in UK at greater risk of virus infection

A medic wearing a protective suit collects a swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 testing. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham