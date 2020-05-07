44th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

53,045

3,010

Recovered

15,331

894

Deaths

1,787

94

Maharashtra167583094651 Gujarat66251500396 Delhi5532154265 Tamil Nadu4829151635 Rajasthan3355173995 Madhya Pradesh33181099185 Uttar Pradesh2998113060 Andhra Pradesh177772936 Punjab152613527 West Bengal1456265144 Telangana110764829 Jammu and Kashmir7753228 Karnataka69335429 Haryana5942607 Bihar5421884 Kerala5034694 Odisha205612 Jharkhand127373 Chandigarh124211 Tripura6420 Uttarakhand61391 Chhatisgarh59360 Assam46351 Himachal Pradesh43343 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry960 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
World Europe 07 May 2020 Coronavirus infects ...
World, Europe

Coronavirus infects 90k frontline healthworkers across the globe

REUTERS
Published May 7, 2020, 12:41 pm IST
Updated May 7, 2020, 12:41 pm IST
International Council of Nurses reveal the disease has killed more than 260 nurses, as per data from 30 countries
Doctors and nurses rally outside a Kiev hospital in Ukraine to protest against a decrease in their salaries as a result of the ongoing medical reform. (AFP)
Geneva: At least 90,000 health-care workers worldwide are believed to have been infected with COVID-19, and possibly twice that, amid reports of continuing shortages of protective equipment, the International Council of Nurses (ICN) said on Wednesday.

The disease has killed more than 260 nurses, it said in a statement, urging authorities to keep more accurate records to help prevent the virus from spreading among staff and patients.

 

The Geneva-based association said a month ago that 100 nurses had died in the pandemic sparked by novel coronavirus that emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

“The figure for health care workers infections has risen from 23,000 to we think more than 90,000, but that is still an under-estimation because it is not (covering) every country in the world,” Howard Catton, ICN’s chief executive officer, told Reuters Television in its lakeside offices.

The 90,000 estimate is based on information collected on 30 countries from national nursing associations, government figures and media reports. The ICN represents 130 national associations and more than 20 million registered nurses.

Catton, noting that 3.5 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported worldwide, said: “If the average health worker infection rate, about 6 percent we think, is applied to that, the figure globally could be more than 200,000 health worker infections today.

“The scandal is that governments are not systematically collecting and reporting on this information. It looks to us as though they are turning a blind eye which we think is completely unacceptable and will cost more lives,” Catton, a Briton, added.

The World Health Organization (WHO), which is coordinating the global response to the pandemic, says that its 194 member states are not providing comprehensive figures on health worker infections as they grapple with the unprecedented crisis.

The WHO last said on April 11 that some 22,000 health workers were thought to have been infected.

The ICN said it now believes those “shocking” figures to significantly underestimate the reality.

“This failure to record both infection rates and deaths among healthcare workers is putting more nurses and their patients in danger,” the statement said.

Tags: international council of nurses, medical workers, corona warriors, nurses, doctors, medics, infected, death toll, coronavirus, covid-19


