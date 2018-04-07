search on deccanchronicle.com
Germany: Man ploughs into crowd then kills self; several dead, 30 injured

AGENCIES
Published Apr 7, 2018, 8:39 pm IST
Updated Apr 7, 2018, 9:21 pm IST
Members of the public have been warned to stay away from 'inner city areas' by police.
Several people injured as a car ploughed into a crowd in the western German city of Muenster on Saturday, police reported. (Photo: Twitter/ Daniel Kollenburg)
Germany: Several people died and up to 30 got injured as a car ploughed into a crowd in the western German city of Muenster on Saturday, police reported.

While there were several deaths reported after the incident, it was not clear whether the incident was an attack, Spiegel Online reported.

 

Driver of the vehicle that drove into the crowd has killed himself it was further reported.

A German police spokeswoman said “there are several dead, probably including the suspect” in Muenster.

Members of the public have been warned to stay away from "inner city areas" by police.

