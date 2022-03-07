World Europe 07 Mar 2022 Russia announces ope ...
World, Europe

Russia announces opening of humanitarian corridors in Kyiv, other cities

AFP
Published Mar 7, 2022, 11:58 am IST
Updated Mar 7, 2022, 12:12 pm IST
Russian forces, for humanitarian purposes, are declaring a 'regime of silence' from 10:00 am on 7 March, the Russian defence ministry said
A Ukrainian man rides his bicycle near to a factory and a store burning after been bombarded in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
 A Ukrainian man rides his bicycle near to a factory and a store burning after been bombarded in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

MOSCOW: Russia said Monday it will open humanitarian corridors to allow the evacuation of civilians from several Ukrainian cities experiencing heavy fighting, including the capital Kyiv and the besieged port city of Mariupol.

"Russian forces, for humanitarian purposes, are declaring a 'regime of silence' from 10:00 am on 7 March and the opening of humanitarian corridors," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

 

It listed evacuation routes from the capital Kyiv as well as Mariupol, Kharkiv and Sumy -- all of which have been under heavy Russian attacks in recent days.

Moscow said the decision was taken after a "personal request" by French President Emmanuel Macron to Russia's Vladimir Putin.

The pair spoke on Sunday in their fourth conversation since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24th.

Moscow said it had informed the UN, the OSCE and other international organisations of the corridors and called on Ukraine to "strictly fulfil all the conditions" of the evacuations.

 

"We expect concrete actions from the official Kyiv authorities, as well as from the leadership of the above cities mentioned," it said.

The Russian army pummelled Ukrainian cities from the air, land and sea on Monday, with warnings they were preparing for an assault on the capital Kyiv.

The relentless fire has pushed more than 1.5 million people across Ukraine's borders as refugees, though many others are displaced internally or trapped in cities being reduced to rubble by Russian bombardment.

...
Tags: ceasefire, humanitarian corridors, russia ceasefire
Location: Russian Federation, Moscow (City), Moscow


Related Stories

Ukraine says Russia steps up shelling of residential areas
Indian nationals asked to fill up forms, go to Hungary

Latest From World

People cross an improvised path under a destroyed bridge while fleeing the town of Irpin, Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak)

Ukraine says Russia steps up shelling of residential areas

Ukrainian soldiers drive on an armored military vehicle in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP/Emilio Morenatti)

Putin says Ukraine’s future in doubt as cease-fires collapse

People cross on an improvised path under a bridge that was destroyed by a Russian airstrike, while fleeing the town of Irpin, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP photo)

Ukraine evacuation stops after Russia starts firing

People fleeing from Ukraine leave the border crossing in Palanca, Moldova, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP)

Russia declares ceasefire, opens humanitarian corridors for civilians to leave



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Ukraine says Russia steps up shelling of residential areas

People cross an improvised path under a destroyed bridge while fleeing the town of Irpin, Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak)

Putin says Ukraine’s future in doubt as cease-fires collapse

Ukrainian soldiers drive on an armored military vehicle in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP/Emilio Morenatti)

Ukraine evacuation stops after Russia starts firing

People cross on an improvised path under a bridge that was destroyed by a Russian airstrike, while fleeing the town of Irpin, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP photo)

Ukraine updates: East Ukraine city Mariupol loses power after Russian assaults

Ukrainian police rush a traveler to the railway station terminal during an airstrike alarm in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Isolated Russia defends Ukraine war at UN General Assembly

The Security Council holds a meeting to address the invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations headquarters on February 28, 2022 in New York City. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->