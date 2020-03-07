Amid virus fears, Vatican to livestream Pope's Sunday prayer

Vatican: The Vatican said Pope Francis will deliver Sunday's Angelus Prayer by livestream instead of in person from his window overlooking Saint Peter's Square out of concern over spreading the new coronavirus.

"The prayer will be broadcast via livestream by Vatican News and on screens in Saint Peter's Square," the Vatican said in a statement.

The Vatican on Friday reported its first coronavirus case and closed some offices to protect hundreds of the micro-state's priests and residents as the virus rages across surrounding Italy.

The Vatican on Friday reported its first coronavirus case and closed some offices to protect hundreds of the micro-state's priests and residents as the virus rages across surrounding Italy.

The confirmed case prompted a sympathetic message from the Pope but emptied Saint Peter's Square.