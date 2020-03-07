World Europe 07 Mar 2020 Amid virus fears, Va ...
World, Europe

Amid virus fears, Vatican to livestream Pope's Sunday prayer

AFP
Published Mar 7, 2020, 7:10 pm IST
Updated Mar 7, 2020, 7:10 pm IST
The Vatican on Friday reported its first coronavirus case
Pope Francis at the vatican. AP file photo
 Pope Francis at the vatican. AP file photo

Vatican: The Vatican said Pope Francis will deliver Sunday's Angelus Prayer by livestream instead of in person from his window overlooking Saint Peter's Square out of concern over spreading the new coronavirus.

"The prayer will be broadcast via livestream by Vatican News and on screens in Saint Peter's Square," the Vatican said in a statement.

 

The Vatican on Friday reported its first coronavirus case and closed some offices to protect hundreds of the micro-state's priests and residents as the virus rages across surrounding Italy.

The Vatican on Friday reported its first coronavirus case and closed some offices to protect hundreds of the micro-state's priests and residents as the virus rages across surrounding Italy.

The confirmed case prompted a sympathetic message from the Pope but emptied Saint Peter's Square.

...
Tags: covid 19, coronavirus outbreak, vatican, pope francis, vatican covid 19


Latest From World

Revolutionary Guard members disinfect an ATM machine to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Tehran, Iran. AP Photo

Iran reports 21 new deaths in Covid 19, toll rises to 145

Representational image (ANI)

Kerala teen killed in Dubai accident

In this image from video, provided by the California National Guard, a helicopter carrying airmen with the 129th Rescue Wing flies over the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California. AP Photo

Covid 19 concerns confine thousands in cruise ship off California

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., speaks with reporters in Statuary Hall on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump has named Meadows as his chief of staff, replacing Mick Mulvaney, who had been acting in the role.AP Photo

In major staff overhaul, Trump replaces chief of staff Mulvaney



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Separate baggage belt at Delhi airport for passengers from coronavirus hit countries

Representational image (PTI)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
 

Hey meme makers, a cool tool for you: Unscreen removes background from GIFs, videos

You can insert any background you want after stripping the existing background of your video or GIF (Photo | Unscreen.com)
 

Anushka back in haunted house for Nishabdham

Anushka stars in Nishabdham
 

Nick Jonas celebrates his first Holi with Priyanka Chopra in Mumbai

The 'Sucker' singer shared two pictures and one video on his social media platforms in which he could be seen covered in colours. (Photo: ANI)
 

Motorola Razr, the smartphone avatar of the sexy 2000s flip phone, coming on March 16

The Motorola Razr is said to have great build quality and a seamless display and hits the right notes of nostalgia
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Conspiracy tropes, misogyny and racist vitriol pushed German killer

A picture of a woman is seen between candles and flowers at a monument on the market place during a mourning for the victims of the shooting in Hanau, Germany. AP photo

Ensure people's rights are respected while in lockdown, UN says

A South Korean soldier wearing protective gears grabs his fogged glasses after spraying disinfectant as a precaution against the new coronavirus on a street in Seoul. AFP Photo

Why victory in Syria is personal for Russian president Putin?

Turkeys President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right and Russias President Vladimir Putin, left (AP)

US-Britain ties will remain strong post Brexit: Pompeo

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab shakes hands with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, right, in London. AP photo

Only English speaking people will get UK visa

Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham