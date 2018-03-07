search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Europe

Did Russia poison Skripal? Top UK ministers to probe ex-spy’s mysterious illness

REUTERS
Published Mar 7, 2018, 7:26 pm IST
Updated Mar 7, 2018, 7:26 pm IST
Britain has cautioned Russia that if the Kremlin was behind any poisoning then there will be grave consequences.
Counter-terrorism police are now leading the investigation and Britain's military research laboratory at Porton Down is trying to identify the substance which caused Skripal, 66, and his daughter to fall ill. (Photo: AP)
 Counter-terrorism police are now leading the investigation and Britain's military research laboratory at Porton Down is trying to identify the substance which caused Skripal, 66, and his daughter to fall ill. (Photo: AP)

Salisbury: British investigators will update an emergency response committee of senior ministers on Wednesday about the mystery illness that struck down a former Russian double agent and his daughter.

Sergei Skripal, once a colonel in Russia's GRU military intelligence service, and his 33-year-old daughter, Yulia, were found slumped unconscious on a bench outside a shopping centre in the southern English city of Salisbury on Sunday afternoon.

 

Police said they had been exposed to an unknown substance. More than two days later, both are critically ill in intensive care.

Counter-terrorism police are now leading the investigation and Britain's military research laboratory at Porton Down is trying to identify the substance which caused Skripal, 66, and his daughter to fall ill.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd will chair the emergency response meeting.

Britain has cautioned Russia that if the Kremlin was behind any poisoning then there will be grave consequences and British ministers have drawn parallels with the 2006 murder of ex-KGB agent Alexander Litvinenko who was killed with radioactive polonium-210 in London.

A previous British inquiry said President Vladimir Putin probably approved the murder Litvinenko who died after drinking green tea laced with the rare and very potent radioactive isotope at London's Millennium Hotel.

Russia, which denied any involvement in the death of Litvinenko, has dismissed claims that it may have had a hand in the poisoning of Skripal.

Moscow says anti-Russian hysteria is being whipped up without any evidence to show its involvement in the Skripal case. Russia holds a presidential election on March 18, which polls show Vladimir Putin should comfortably win.

Skripal, who passed the identity of dozens of spies to the MI6 foreign intelligence agency, was given refuge in Britain after being exchanged in 2010 for Russian spies caught in the West as part of a Cold War-style spy swap at Vienna airport.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) arrested Skripal in 2004 on suspicion of betraying dozens of Russian agents to British intelligence. He was sentenced to 13 years in prison in 2006 after a secret trial.

Tags: sergei skripal, yulia skripal, vladimir putin, kgb
Location: United Kingdom, England




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Redmi 5 teased for India, expected to launch on 14 March

The Redmi 5 is essentially an upgrade to the Redmi 4 from 2017 with all the modern elements. (Photo: Redmi 5 from China)
 

Holiday declared for Telangana women staff on March 8

Telangana govt has declared a special casual leave to all women employees in the state on Thursday. ()
 

GTA 6 rumoured to have a female protagonist in Vice City, could launch in 2022

The worlds of GTA have always shown a sarcastic approach to the society from men’s perspective. (Representative Photo: GTA 5, courtesy: Rockstar Games)
 

This man’s old iPhone 6s works like new after battery replacement

The cost of replacing the battery on an old iPhone will cost up to Rs 2,600 for Indian users, which is comparatively much cheaper than going for a brand new unit.
 

Buying a new TV? Read this first

Screen size is one of the biggest deciding factors while opting for the TV.
 

Greek man left confused and unable to speak after being bitten by his cat

Cat bites can be damaging through infections and may lead to permanent disabilities (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

UK: Truck driver indicted in drunk driving road accident which killed 8 Indians

The 52-year-old had been hired to drive his passengers from Nottingham to London to join a European holiday tour group when they met with the fatal accident. (Representational Image)

Russian transport plane crashes in Syria killing all 32 onboard

Russian Defence Ministry said a transport plane crashed in Syria on Tuesday, killing all 32 people on board. (Representational image)

After outcry over 2 child sex cases, France sets 15 as legal age of sexual consent

Lawmakers and child-protection groups have been urging the government to set a minimum age of consent, as is the case in many European countries, with suggested ages ranging from 13 to 15. (Photo: AFP)

Anti-establishment leaders vie for power after inconclusive election in Italy

The anti-immigrant League claimed the right to rule after its center-right alliance won the largest bloc of votes. (Photo: AFP)

Vladimir Putin warns West with ‘invincible’ weaponry

President Vladimir Putin
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham