French writer Annie Ernaux awarded Nobel Prize in literature

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 6, 2022, 5:15 pm IST
Updated Oct 7, 2022, 1:16 am IST
Annie Ernaux, 82, was cited for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory, the Nobel committee said. (Photo: Nobel Prize)
STOCKHOLM: This year's Nobel Prize in literature has been awarded to French author Annie Ernaux.

Ernaux, 82, was cited for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory, the Nobel committee said.

Mats Malm, permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy, announced the winner Thursday in Stockholm, Sweden.

A week of Nobel Prize announcements kicked off Monday with the award in medicine honouring a scientist who unlocked the secrets of Neanderthal DNA.

Three scientists jointly won the prize in physics Tuesday for showing that tiny particles can retain a connection with each other even when separated.

The prize for chemistry was awarded Wednesday to three scientists who developed ways of connecting molecules that can be used to design more targeted drugs.

