Boris Johnson's brother Jo Johnson quits government

Published Sep 6, 2019, 1:37 am IST
Updated Sep 6, 2019, 4:45 am IST
Jo Johnson had campaigned against Britain’s exit from the EU in 2016.
 Jo Johnson

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was dealt a fresh blow on Thursday when his brother Jo quit the government, saying he could no longer reconcile “family loyalty and national interest”.

Jo Johnson had campaigned against Britain’s exit from the EU in 2016, a position that put him at odds with his older and more famous brother Boris. But he took a job in his brother’s government as universities and science minister, a position he had held previously.

 

“It’s been an honour to represent Orpington (a London suburb) for nine years and to serve as a minister under three prime ministers,” Jo Johnson tweeted.

“In recent weeks I’ve been torn between family loyalty and the national interest — it’s an unresolvable tension and time for others to take on my roles as MP & minister.” Like many families in UK, the Johnsons were deeply divided over Brexit.

...
