Prince Charles's climate change passion wows Donald Trump

AFP
Published Jun 6, 2019, 3:27 am IST
Updated Jun 6, 2019, 3:31 am IST
Trump told ITV in an interview aired Wednesday that Queen Elizabeth II's son dominated the conversation with climate talk.
Britain’s Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump applaud after Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II (2L) made her address during an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings, in Portsmouth, southern England, on Wednesday. (Photo: AFP)
London: US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he was wowed by Prince Charles's passion for fighting climate change and that he also wanted a world that is “good for future generations”.

Trump has rolled back environmental regulations and pulled the United States out of the Paris climate accord since his surprise election in 2016.

 

But the mercurial White House chief said he was impressed with Prince Charles's commitment to green causes when he had tea with the heir to the British throne at Buckingham Palace on his arrival for a three-day state visit Monday.

“We were going to have a 15-minute chat. And it turned out to be an hour and a half. And he did most of the talking. He is really into climate change, and I think that's great, I mean I want that, I like that,” Trump said.

“He wants to have a world that is good for future generations and I want that to.”But he also stuck up for his own management of environmental policies.

“I did mention a couple of things, I did say, 'Well the United States right now has among the cleanest climates there are, based on all statistics, and it's even getting better',” Trump said.

