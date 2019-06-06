Cricket World Cup 2019

World Europe 06 Jun 2019 German nurse accused ...
World, Europe

German nurse accused of murdering 85 patients gets jailed for life

AFP
Published Jun 6, 2019, 3:11 pm IST
Updated Jun 6, 2019, 3:17 pm IST
Judge Sebastian Buehrmann called Niels Hoegel's killing spree 'incomprehensible'.
Hoegel has already spent a decade in prison following a previous life sentence he received for six other murders. (Photo: AP)
  Hoegel has already spent a decade in prison following a previous life sentence he received for six other murders. (Photo: AP)

Oldenburg: A German nurse believed to be the most prolific serial killer in the country's post-war history was handed a life sentence Thursday for murdering 85 patients in his care.

Judge Sebastian Buehrmann called Niels Hoegel's killing spree "incomprehensible". The 42-year-old murdered patients selected at random with lethal injections between 2000 and 2005, when he was caught in the act. Hoegel has already spent a decade in prison following a previous life sentence he received for six other murders. The exhumation and autopsy of more than 130 bodies were necessary to build the case for the prosecution.

 

Police suspect that Hoegel's final death toll may be more than 200. But the court was unable to say for sure because of gaps in Hoegel's memory and because many likely victims were cremated before autopsies could be performed. Buehrmann of the regional court in the northern city of Oldenburg said the number of deaths at Hoegel's hands "surpasses human imagination". He expressed regret that the court had not been "fully able to lift the fog" for loved ones about other likely victims.

Read: Germany: Serial killer nurse picked victims randomly, out of ‘boredom’

On the final day of hearings on Wednesday, Hoegel asked his victims' families for forgiveness for his "horrible acts". "I would like to sincerely apologise for everything I did to you over the course of years," he said. Caught in 2005 while injecting an unprescribed medication into a patient in Delmenhorst, Hoegel was sentenced in 2008 to seven years in prison for attempted murder.

A second trial followed in 2014-2015 under pressure from victims' families. He was found guilty of murder and attempted murder of five other victims and given the maximum sentence of 15 years -- called a life sentence in Germany. At the start of the third trial in October, Buehrmann said its main aim was to establish the full scope of the killing that was allowed to go unchecked for years. "It is like a house with dark rooms -- we want to bring light into the darkness," he said.

...
Tags: serial killer, german nurse serial killer


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

The 33-year-old Badiucao said he reached out to Twitter ahead of the anniversary and offered to create a special tank man emoji that would appear next to the hashtag #Tiananmen30. (Photo: AFP | Representational)

Chinese cartoonist announces protest against Twitter for refusing Tiananmen emoji

The raids have come weeks after Houthis claimed responsibility for drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities last week, calling it the ‘largest military operation’ conducted by militants since the start of the armed conflict in 2015. (Photo: ANI)

Houthis take control over 20 military positions inside Saudi

Iran accounted for just 5.3 per cent of the country's total imports last year. (Photo: File)

Japan PM Shinzo Abe to visit Iran next week

Trump is expected to give a speech while touring the beaches and an American military cemetery in France. (Photo: File)

Donald Trump to mark 75th anniversary of D-Day at Normandy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Meet Ameesha Chauhan, an Indian woman who survived deadly Mt Everest 'traffic jam'

Ameesha did her basic mountaineering course from NIM Uttarkashi Institute. She also completed her advance mountaineering, search and rescue and more courses. (Photo: Facebook | Ameesha Chauhan)
 

Exciting Apple iPhone 11 feature revealed in iOS 13

With Apple iOS 13, there is a feature called ‘Optimized Battery Charging” and this great feature has been designed to extend the total battery life of your iPhone and iPad.
 

Woman who accussed Neymar of rape gives detailed TV interview

Trindade, who says she works as a model, acknowledged that she initially liked Neymar -- full name Neymar da Silva Santos Junior -- and wanted to have sex with him. The football megastar paid for a plane ticket to bring her from Brazil and put her up in a Paris hotel. (Photo:AFP/instagram)
 

In a first, Israel PM Netanyahu appoints first gay minister

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday tapped Amir Ohana as acting justice minister, the first openly gay minister in the country's history. (Photo: File)
 

‘Marry’ a local for a day in Amsterdam

June 5 2019, witnessed a mass fake wedding between tourists and Amsterdammers. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

'Avengers' star Chris Evans slams homophobic men planning straight pride parade

Chris Evans. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Donald Trump to mark 75th anniversary of D-Day at Normandy

Trump is expected to give a speech while touring the beaches and an American military cemetery in France. (Photo: File)

They take massive amounts of drugs: Trump on transgender military ban

Trump concludes a three-day state visit to Britain on Wednesday by attending a 75th anniversary commemoration of D-Day in the south England city of Portsmouth. (Photo:File)

Here are world's deadly serial killers

Here are some of the most notorious serial killers of the past decades. (Representational Image)

Lost will to fight: 17-year-old Dutch girl traumatised by rape, dies

A Dutch teenager traumatised by a childhood rape died at home after refusing food and drink but was not euthanised, a minister and a clinic said on Wednesday. (Photo: Instagram/ winnenofleren)

Prince Charles's climate change passion wows Donald Trump

Britain’s Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump applaud after Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II (2L) made her address during an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings, in Portsmouth, southern England, on Wednesday. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham