42nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

49,368

2,934

Recovered

13,739

894

Deaths

1,658

92

Maharashtra155252465583 Gujarat62451381368 Delhi5105146864 Tamil Nadu4058148533 Rajasthan3158152589 Madhya Pradesh30591000176 Uttar Pradesh288098756 Andhra Pradesh171758934 Punjab145113325 West Bengal1344264140 Telangana108558529 Jammu and Kashmir7413208 Karnataka67333128 Haryana5482566 Bihar5351604 Kerala5034624 Odisha176601 Jharkhand119273 Chandigarh115211 Uttarakhand61391 Chhatisgarh58360 Assam44331 Himachal Pradesh42343 Tripura2920 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry960 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
World Europe 06 May 2020 UK overtakes Italy, ...
World, Europe

UK overtakes Italy, reports highest coronavirus death toll in Europe

REUTERS
Published May 6, 2020, 10:28 am IST
Updated May 6, 2020, 10:59 am IST
Only the United States, with a population nearly five times greater, has suffered more confirmed fatalities from the virus than Britain
A member of the clinical staff wears personal protective equipment (PPE) as she cares for a patent at the Intensive Care unit at Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge. (AFP)
 A member of the clinical staff wears personal protective equipment (PPE) as she cares for a patent at the Intensive Care unit at Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge. (AFP)

London: The United Kingdom has overtaken Italy to report the highest official death toll from the new coronavirus in Europe, figures released on Tuesday showed, increasing pressure on prime minister Boris Johnson over his response to the crisis.

Weekly figures from Britain’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) added more than 7,000 deaths in England and Wales in the week to April 24, raising the total for the United Kingdom to 32,313.

 

Only the United States, with a population nearly five times greater, has suffered more confirmed fatalities from the virus than Britain, according to the data so far.

Tuesday’s figures are based on death certificate mentions of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, including suspected cases.

While different ways of counting make comparisons with other countries difficult, the figure confirmed Britain was among those hit worst by a pandemic that has killed more than 250,000 worldwide.

“I don’t think we’ll get a real verdict on how countries have done until the pandemic is over, and particularly until we’ve got international comprehensive data on all-cause mortality,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told reporters.

Opposition politicians said the figures proved the government had been too slow to provide enough protective equipment to hospitals and introduce mass testing.

“I’d be amazed if, when we look back, we don’t think: yep we could have done something differently there,” the government’s chief scientific adviser, Patrick Vallance, said in response to lawmakers’ questions on testing.

Responding to the ONS figures, a Downing Street spokesman pointed to Johnson’s recent comments that Britain had passed the peak of the disease but remained in a “dangerous phase”.

He also cited the advice of England’s chief medical officer, Chris Whitty: “Different countries are recording different things in relation to deaths.”

Italy and Spain, the next worst-hit European countries, have smaller populations than Britain, further complicating comparisons.

“Putting a graph out with the United States at the top and UK second is not helpful, but once you start to break it down by looking at the population we should be seriously asking questions about what’s different,” said Carl Heneghan, professor of evidence-based medicine at Oxford University.

“Why are six countries disproportionately affected?” Heneghan added, referring to a list dominated by Europe.

The daily cumulative death toll published by Britain’s government, which records deaths only for confirmed coronavirus cases, rose on Tuesday to 29,427 - exceeding Italy’s own daily toll for the first time.

Ministers dislike comparisons of the headline death toll, saying that excess mortality - the number of deaths from all causes that exceed the average for the time of year - is more meaningful because it is internationally comparable.

Excess Death

But early evidence for excess mortality suggests Britain will be one of the hardest-hit on this measure, too.

ONS statistician Nick Stripe said excess deaths for the United Kingdom were running about 42,000 higher than average at this point in the year.

However, only about 80% of these excess deaths have been linked specifically with COVID-19.

The weekly ONS data also showed the peak in COVID-19 deaths has likely passed, although the week to April 24 was still the second-deadliest since comparable records began being kept in 1993.

The overall decline also masked a worsening picture in care homes.

The ONS said 7,911 deaths from all causes were registered in care homes in the week ending April 24, three times higher than a month previously.

“These figures show that talk of being ‘past the peak’ of this awful virus simply does not hold true for social care,” said Labour opposition lawmaker Liz Kendall.

A Reuters Special Report published on Tuesday showed that even as the government was promising to protect the elderly and vulnerable from the deadly virus, local councils said they did not have the tools to carry out the plan, and were often given just hours to implement new government instructions.

According to Reuters calculations, the pandemic has resulted in at least 12,700 excess deaths in British care homes.

...
Tags: england, britain, uk, italy, coronavirus toll, covid-19, deaths, update
Location: United Kingdom, England, London


Latest From World

A staff member wearing a face shield walks through a long-distance bus station in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province. (AFP)

China will not entertain foreign investigation until complete win over virus

A Nepalese volunteer sprays disinfectants on a man while he arrives to get free food distributed by social workers during lockdown to control the spread of the new coronavirus in Kathmandu. (AP)

6 Indian coronavirus patients recover in Nepal

Firefighters battle a blaze burning on the side of a high-rise building in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. (AP)

Fire breaks out at residential tower in Sharjah

The P4 laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province. (AFP)

So what exactly happens at the Wuhan Institute of Virology?



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
 

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)
 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

UK right behind Italy as worst hit in Europe

A medical worker waits for visitors to a drive-in novel coronavirus COVID-19 testing facility at the Chessington World of Adventures Resort, in Chessington. (AFP)

Julian Assange fathered two kids with lawyer while at Ecuador Embassy: Report

File image of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

Boris Johnson discharged from hospital, thanks NHS staff for their hardwork

File image of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Indian origin doctors in UK at greater risk of virus infection

A medic wearing a protective suit collects a swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 testing. (PTI)

Indians among minority groups in UK worst hit by coronavirus

Indians among worst affected minority groups in England. (AFP Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham