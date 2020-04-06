World Europe 06 Apr 2020 Italy, Spain record ...
World, Europe

Italy, Spain record decline in daily Covid-19 death rate

ANI
Published Apr 6, 2020, 2:03 pm IST
Updated Apr 6, 2020, 3:18 pm IST
With 525 deaths in 24 hours, Italy on Sunday recorded its lowest death rate in the last 24 hours.
Rome: With 525 deaths in 24 hours, Italy on Sunday recorded its lowest death rate in the last 24 hours, perhaps in an early indication that Europe's worst-hit country may have crossed the peak of the disease.

It is the lowest death rate since the outbreak first began in the, which has been in lockdown for almost four weeks now. A total of 15,877 people have died of COVID-19 in Italy. There was a small decrease in patients in critical condition with hospital intensive care units reporting 17 fewer patients, as reported by CNN.

 

Meanwhile, another 674 people have died of coronavirus in Spain in the past day, the lowest daily rise in percentage terms since early March.

Spain reported 809 new deaths due to the coronavirus on Saturday bringing up the total to 11,744 deaths, however, Spanish authorities are viewing a silver lining here as it is the lowest increase since March 26.

Spanish Authorities said that the new deaths represent a rise of 7.3 per cent, which is the lowest rise to be recorded since March 26 when the deaths first started spiking, as reported by CNN.

On Thursday, Spain's death toll crossed 10, 000, joining Italy as the countries to report five-digit death tolls.

As per the data of Spanish authorities, there are now 124,736 cases of COVID-19, but the number of fresh cases reported in one day has also come down.

The number of reported cases in on day has risen by only 3 per cent since Friday, which is a dramatic decrease from the peak of the disease in the country on March 19, when an increase of 27 per cent was recorded in the number of fresh cases in one day.

