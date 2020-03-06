World Europe 06 Mar 2020 'This is not a ...
World, Europe

'This is not a drill': WHO urges world to take virus more seriously

AFP
Published Mar 6, 2020, 9:06 am IST
Updated Mar 6, 2020, 9:06 am IST
WHO chief says a "long list" of countries are not showing political commitment to tackling coronavirus pandemic
World Health Organization (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a daily press briefing on the new coronavirus (COVID-19) at the WHO headquarters on March 2, 2020 in Geneva. (AFP)
Beijing: World health officials have warned that countries are not taking the coronavirus crisis seriously enough, as outbreaks surged across Europe and in the United States where medical workers sounded warnings over a "disturbing" lack of hospital preparedness.

The World Health Organization warned Thursday that a "long list" of countries were not showing "the level of political commitment" needed to "match the level of the threat we all face".

 

"This is not a drill," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.

"This epidemic is a threat for every country, rich and poor."

Tedros called on the heads of government in every country to take charge of the response and "coordinate all sectors", rather than leaving it to health ministries.

What is needed, he said, is "aggressive preparedness."

