Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May and US President Donald Trump are shown a copy of the American Declaration of Independence in 10 Downing Street in London on Tuesday. (Photo: AFP)

London: Amid the pomp and pageantry of President Donald Trump’s symbolic visit to the Buckingham Palace, First Lady Melania Trump came to the rescue of her husband when the latter couldn’t recognise the gift he gave Queen Elizabeth II.

Trump was shown a statue of a horse by the Queen, seeing which he looked a bit puzzled, according to The Sun. However, Melania was quick to point out that the statuette was gifted by Trump to the Queen less than a year ago.