42nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

46,604

1,577

Recovered

12,945

501

Deaths

1,572

56

Maharashtra145412465583 Gujarat58041195319 Delhi4898143164 Tamil Nadu3550140931 Rajasthan3127146482 Madhya Pradesh2942856165 Uttar Pradesh276680250 Andhra Pradesh171758934 West Bengal1259218133 Punjab123212823 Telangana108558529 Jammu and Kashmir7012878 Karnataka61429325 Bihar5171174 Kerala5004014 Haryana4422455 Odisha163611 Jharkhand115273 Chandigarh97191 Uttarakhand60391 Chhatisgarh57360 Assam43331 Himachal Pradesh40342 Tripura1620 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry1260 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
World Europe 05 May 2020 Boris Johnson: At lo ...
World, Europe

Boris Johnson: At low point, doctors prepared my death announcement

AFP
Published May 5, 2020, 10:57 am IST
Updated May 5, 2020, 12:35 pm IST
The prime minister returned to work on April 27, after recovering from coronavirus
File image of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (AFP)
 File image of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (AFP)

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson has offered more insight into his hospitalization for coronavirus, telling a British newspaper that he knew doctors were preparing for the worst.

The 55-year-old Johnson, who spent three nights in intensive care during his week of treatment in a London hospital after falling ill with coronavirus, told The Sun newspaper he was aware that doctors were discussing his fate.

 

“It was a tough old moment, I won’t deny it,” he said. “They had a strategy to deal with a ‘death of Stalin’-type scenario.’’

Johnson couldn’t believe how quickly his health had deteriorated and had difficulty understanding why he wasn’t getting better. Medical workers gave him “liters and liters of oxygen” but he said the “indicators kept going in the wrong direction.’

“But the bad moment came when it was 50-50 whether they were going to have to put a tube down my windpipe,” he told the newspaper. “That was when it got a bit ... they were starting to think about how to handle it presentationally.”

The remarks were Johnson’s most candid yet on his brush with death, though he acknowledged when he left the hospital that his fight to survive “could have gone either way,″ as he paid tribute to the two nurses who never left his bedside for 48 hours.

Jenny McGee from New Zealand and Luis Pitarma from Portugal, he said, embodied the caring and sacrifice of National Health Service staff on the front lines of the pandemic, which has already killed 28,131 people in Britain.

Johnson’s close call is reflected in the name that he and fiancée Carrie Symonds gave to their newborn son. Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson was named after Johnson and Symonds’ grandfathers and after Dr. Nick Price and Dr. Nick Hart — the two doctors who saved the prime minister’s life.

Johnson’s actions since leaving the hospital suggest the NHS has a powerful new advocate as it seeks to reverse a decade of austerity that has left Britain’s doctors and nurses struggling to treat the flood of coronavirus patients with inadequate supplies of protective gear. Dozens of NHS workers have died in the outbreak.

The interview follows an emotional video made by Johnson after being released from the hospital on April 12.

Johnson called the NHS “unconquerable” and “the beating heart of this country” after seeing its response to the outbreak first-hand. He also lauded the courage of everyone from doctors to cooks.

The prime minister returned to work on April 27.

...
Tags: boris johnson, united kingdom (uk), coronavirus uk, coronavirus (covid-19)


Latest From World

File image of US President Donald Trump. (AFP)

US internal report suggests 3K coronavirus deaths per day by June 1

Representational image. (PTI)

Global coronavirus death toll cross 250,000; US and Europe worst hit

File image of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. (AP)

Venezuela detains 2 Americans on suspicion of plotting to topple Maduro regime

French president Emmanuel Macron attends a video conference on the issue of vaccination for coronavirus in Paris on Monday. (AP)

World leaders pledge billions for coronavirus vaccine research



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
 

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)
 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Global coronavirus death toll cross 250,000; US and Europe worst hit

Representational image. (PTI)

Coronavirus pandemic: Italy lets millions back to work, US restrictions easing up

A worker of a Italian factory is tested for coronavirus. (AP)

First consignment of paracetamol from India hits shelves in UK

Representational image

World leaders pledge billions for coronavirus vaccine research

French president Emmanuel Macron attends a video conference on the issue of vaccination for coronavirus in Paris on Monday. (AP)

UK right behind Italy as worst hit in Europe

A medical worker waits for visitors to a drive-in novel coronavirus COVID-19 testing facility at the Chessington World of Adventures Resort, in Chessington. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham