World Europe 05 Apr 2022 Zelenskyy to address ...
World, Europe

Zelenskyy to address UN Security Council for first time since Russian invasion

PTI
Published Apr 5, 2022, 10:08 am IST
Updated Apr 5, 2022, 10:19 am IST
Images and videos of people lying dead on the streets of Bucha, some with their hands tied behind them, drew global condemnation
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy examines the site of a recent battle in Bucha close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy examines the site of a recent battle in Bucha close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

United Nations: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to address the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday, the first time he will address the most powerful UN organ since Russia's invasion of his country and after streets strewn with corpses of what appeared to be civilians were found in the suburbs of Kyiv, sparking worldwide horror and condemnation.

The UK is the President of the Security Council for the month of April and it announced in a tweet on Monday that Zelenskyy will virtually address Tuesday's Security Council meeting on Ukraine following his visit to the Kyiv suburb of Bucha.

 

This will be the first time that Zelenskyy addresses the Security Council since Russia's February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Russia is a veto-wielding permanent member of the Council.

The Council and the General Assembly have held several meetings, including a rare Emergency Special Session in the 193-member Assembly on the situation in Ukraine.

The UK Presidency of the Council will ensure the truth is heard about Russia's war crimes. We will expose (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's war for what it really is, the UK Mission to the UN said.

 

Images and videos of people lying dead on the streets of Bucha, some with their hands tied behind them, drew global condemnation and calls for investigation and tougher actions against Russia.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he is deeply shocked by the images of civilians killed in Bucha.

It is essential that an independent investigation leads to effective accountability, he said.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said that she is horrified by the images of civilians lying dead on the streets and in improvised graves in the town of Bucha in Ukraine.

 

Reports emerging from this and other areas raise serious and disturbing questions about possible war crimes as well as grave breaches of international humanitarian law and serious violations of international human rights law, she said, adding that it is essential that all bodies are exhumed and identified so that victims' families can be informed, and the exact causes of death established.

All measures should be taken to preserve evidence, Bachelet said.

It is vital that all efforts are made to ensure there are independent and effective investigations into what happened in Bucha to ensure truth, justice and accountability, as well as reparations and remedy for victims and their families, she added.

 

US Ambassador at UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told reporters in Bucharest, Romania that Washington, in close coordination with Ukraine, European countries and other partners at the UN, is going to seek Russia's suspension from the UN Human Rights Council.

A hundred-and-forty UN Member States have already voted to condemn Russia over its unprovoked war and the humanitarian crisis it has unleashed upon the people of Ukraine.

My message to those 140 countries who have courageously stood together is simple: the images out of Bucha and devastation across Ukraine require us now to match our words with action. We cannot let a Member State that is subverting every principle we hold dear to continue to sit on the UN Human Rights Council, Thomas-Greenfield said.

 

She was referring to the UN Member States who voted in favour of General Assembly resolutions deploring Russian action and demanding that Moscow immediately withdraw its forces and cease hostilities.

Russia should not have a position of authority in that body, nor should we allow Russia to use their role on the Council as a tool of propaganda to suggest they have a legitimate concern about human rights.

In fact, we see every day, including yesterday, heartbreaking reports about how little they care about human rights. Russia's participation on the Human Rights Council is a farce. It hurts the credibility of the Council and the UN writ large. And it is simply wrong. Which is why we believe it is time for the UN General Assembly to suspend them, she said.

 

Thomas-Greenfield told National Public Radio that the US expects action in the General Assembly as soon as possible  this week, and possibly as early as Thursday.

Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia, during a press briefing at the UN headquarters on the situation in Bucha, accused the Kiev regime, with active support from its Western sponsors, of promoting in Western mass media "fake news about alleged atrocities of Russian military forces.

From the very beginning, it has been clear that this is nothing else but yet another staged provocation aimed at discrediting and dehumanising the Russian military and levelling political pressure on Russia.

 

Not many of you know about the Russian military, but I assure you that the Russian military is nothing that it is being accused of, in particular what regards cruel atrocities' against the civilian population. It is not the case. It never was, and will never be, he said.

The Russian envoy asserted that Moscow has factual evidence to prove this point and it intends to present it to the Security Council as soon as possible so that the international community is not misled by the false narrative promoted by Kiev and its Western sponsors.

 

He said that there are no reports of atrocities which are accredited to the Russian military in Bucha, which happened before the Ukrainian army took control of the town.

Four days after the Russian military left the city of Bucha, there was not a single sign of any atrocities'. I repeat  not a single reference to it, anywhere, Nebenzia said.

"The infamous video depicting bodies on the city roads only appeared on April 3. It is full of discrepancies and blatant lies. According to its authors, the bodies were lying on the streets for at least four days by the time the video was filmed.

 

However, the bodies are not stiffened. How is that possible? It is against the law of biology. The bodies do not have signs of decomposition known to forensic experts, including cadaver stains. The wounds contain no blood," the Russian ambassador added. 

...
Tags: un security council, ukrainian president volodymyr zelenskyy, zelenskyy to address un security council


Related Stories

Russian pledge to scale back in Ukraine draws skepticism
New round of talks aims to stop the fighting in Ukraine
Biden to visit near Ukraine-Poland border in show of solidarity

Latest From World

Sri Lankans protest demanding president Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP)

Sri Lanka's Opposition rejects President's invitation to join unity government

Sri Lankans protest demanding president Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP)

Sri Lankan Prez sacks brother and Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa

Gulzar Ahmed. (Twitter)

Imran Khan nominates former chief justice Gulzar Ahmed as caretaker PM

Supporters of ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chant slogans during a protest in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP)

Pakistan Supreme Court to hear arguments on constitutional crisis



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Zelenskyy: Russians create ‘complete disaster’ with mines

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (AP)

Russia-Ukraine War: US President says won't engage in conflict with Russian forces

People walk past a queue of cars heading to the Poland border near Shehyni, western Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Pavlo Palamarchuk)

Power restored to Ukraine's Chernobyl plant, seized by Russian forces: Kyiv

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a close view of Chernobyl nuclear facilities, Ukraine, during the Russian invasion. (Photo: AP)

Putin accuses US, allies of ignoring Russian security needs

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking to the media during a joint news conference with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban following their talks in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Yuri Kochetkov/Pool Photo via AP)

Air raid alerts added by Google for Android phones in Ukraine

A woman walks past the logo for Google at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai. (Photo: AP/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->