World Europe 05 Apr 2020 Spain records third ...
World, Europe

Spain records third straight day of drop in Covid-19 death toll

AFP
Published Apr 5, 2020, 5:18 pm IST
Updated Apr 5, 2020, 6:52 pm IST
The health ministry said total deaths were now 12,418, the highest in the world after Italy.
Representational image. (AFP)
 Representational image. (AFP)

MADRID: Spain saw its third consecutive daily decline in the number of people dying from the coronavirus pandemic as the country recorded another 674 fatalities on Sunday.
      

The health ministry said total deaths were now 12,418, the highest in the world after Italy, since the pandemic emerged in China in December. The 674 fatalities, which were sharply down on the record 950 recorded on April 2, represented an increase of 5.7 percent over the last 24 hours, compared to a 30 percent leap in one recent day.

 

The number of infections rose 4.8 percent to 130,759, indicating a slowdown in the spread from 8.2 percent on April 1 and 14 percent 10 days ago. The number of people declared to have recovered has increased by 11 percent, rising above 38,080.
      

The authorities say they believe they have stabilised the spread of the virus but have decided to extend until midnight April 25 a strict lockdown imposed on Spain's 46.6 million people since March 14.

...
Tags: covid-19 spain, spain, covid-19


Latest From World

Pope Francis gathers his thoughts while holding a palm branch as he celebrates Palm Sunday mass behind closed doors at St. Peter's Basilica on Sunday. (AFP)

Rare sight: Pope Francis celebrates Palm Sunday mass behind closed doors

A file photo of London Ambulance staff in London outside a Covid-19 field hospital. (AFP)

UK warns of tougher social distancing norms to fight Covid-19

Representational image. (AFP)

Covid-19 lockdown: Pakistan books cleric for organising mosque prayers

File image of UK prime minister Boris Johnson and Indian PM Narendra Modi.

Covid-19: UK announces chartered flights to fly Britons out of India



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
 

Humour in times of distress

The burqa-clad Nazma Aapi’s political commentary has made Saloni Gaur a national sensation
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Rare sight: Pope Francis celebrates Palm Sunday under closed doors

Pope Francis gathers his thoughts while holding a palm branch as he celebrates Palm Sunday mass behind closed doors at St. Peter's Basilica on Sunday. (AFP)

Spain records second straight day of drop in Covid-19 fatalities

Representational image. (AP)

Keir Starmer new UK Labour Party leader, replaces Corbyn

A video grab of the new Labour Party leader Keir Starmer. (AFP)

UK warns of tougher social distancing norms to fight Covid-19

A file photo of London Ambulance staff in London outside a Covid-19 field hospital. (AFP)

Covid-19: UK announces chartered flights to fly Britons out of India

File image of UK prime minister Boris Johnson and Indian PM Narendra Modi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham