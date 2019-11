The driver has been arrested. (Photo: Representational)

Thessaloniki: A group of 41 migrants were found alive in a refrigerated truck in northern Greece on Monday, said police, who arrested the driver.

The migrants, of apparent Afghan origin, were mostly in good condition. Seven of them were given first aid in hospital, the police said.

